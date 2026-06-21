KSW 119: Lazmarczyk vs. Brichta Results and Video

On Saturday, June 20, KSW hosted KSW 119, live from Hala RCS in Radom, Poland with a featherweight title fight in the main event.

Poland’s Patryk Kaczmarczyk won that title fight, converting his interim belt into the undisputed title. He finished Leo Brichta with an arm triangle in the third round. The end came in the third, but Kaczmarczyk did a ton of damage in the second, earning 10-8s on two scorecards. Those lopsided scored were thanks to a spinning kick he landed on Brichta that came incredibly close to finishing the Czech fighter.

Kaczmarczyk won the interim featherweight title at KSW 112 last fight, by submitting Adam Soldaev. The featherweight title was vacated when Salahdine Parnasse signed to fight on the MVP MMA card a few months back.

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In the co-main event Slovakia’s Štefan Vojčák beat former GLORY kickboxer Arkadiusz Wrzosek with a collector’s item. Vojčák got top position on Wrzosek and smothered him with his chest for the rare, mother’s milk choke.

There were many other submissions on this card, including Damian Janikowski winning with a scarf hold and Adam Masaev getting a verbal tap with an anaconda. Masaev moved to 11-0 with that win. Nine of his pro wins are by submission.

The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Patryk Kazmarczyk def. Leo Brichta by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 3, 4:22 – for featherweight championship

Štefan Vojčák def. Arkadiusz Wrzosek by submission (mother’s milk choke). Round 1, 1:25

Daniel Rutkowski def. Danu Tărchilă by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)

Tymoteusz Łopaczyk def. Andrzej Grzebyk by submission (guillotine). Round 3, 3:11

Damian Janikowski def. Wiktor Zalewski by submission (scarf hold). Round 1, 2:20

Adam Masaev def. Konrad Rusiński by verbal submission (armbar). Round 1, 1:34

Souheil Kaouchen def. Kacper Wróbel by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 3:15

Michal Martinek def. Marek Samociuk by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Piotr Kacprzak def. Slimen Hassaini by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)

Piotr Chudzik def. Predrag Božović by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 1:59

KSW 119 Video Highlights

OHHHHHH, how did he survive THAT?! 🤯🤯🤯



Craziness in the main event!



XTB #KSW119 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/NRSEr34qHJ — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 20, 2026

We have never seen anything like this 🤯 Chest choke wins the fight!

🇸🇰 Štefan Vojčák 👊



XTB #KSW119 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/HsiijeY8XM — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 20, 2026

🇵🇱 Łopaczyk with a choke! The battle ends in Round 3. Fight of the night contender? 🔥



XTB #KSW119 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/mlk0fRqfCm — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 20, 2026

He got it done! After receiving a flurry of punches he was able to recover and end the fight via submission. 🇵🇱 Damian Janikowski! 👊



XTB #KSW119 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/pX1hbUOXFw — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 20, 2026

Ground game domination for a talented grappler from Radom. Piotr Chudzik wins in his debut!



XTB #KSW119 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/wEOBE9i9gi — KSW (@KSW_MMA) June 20, 2026