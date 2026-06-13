All fighters successfully made weight on Friday ahead of GLORY COLLISION 9, which takes place Saturday, June 13, at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam, Netherlands. With no issues on the scales, the event’s full fight card has been officially confirmed.

The card is headlined by newly crowned GLORY heavyweight champion Mory Kromah, who tips the scales at 105.1 kilograms (232 pounds) for the first defense of his title against top-ranked challenger Milos Cvjetićanin, who weighed in at 102 kilograms (225 pounds).

The championship bout was originally expected to take place in the finals of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament before an injury forced Cvjetićanin out of the contest. Now the pair will finally meet with the heavyweight crown on the line.

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In the co-feature attraction, the vacant GLORY light heavyweight title will be up for grabs in a one-night, eight-man Grand Prix tournament. Quarterfinal matchups include Cem Caceres against Mohammed Hamdi, Bahram Rajabzadeh versus Mohamed Touchassie, Luis Tavares meeting former middleweight champion Donovan Wisse, and Michael Boapeah taking on former two-time light heavyweight champion Artem Vakhitov.

Elsewhere on the card, former heavyweight title challenger Antonio Plazibat returns to action against fellow top-ranked contender Anis Bouzid. Additional bouts feature Berjan Peposhi, Deniz Demirkapu, Serkan Ozcaglayan, Figuereido Landman and Iliass Hammouche.

GLORY COLLISION 9 Weigh-In Results

Mory Kromah (105.1 kg/232 lbs) vs. Milos Cvjetićanin (102 kg/225 lbs)

Antonio Plazibat (124.1 kg/274 lbs) vs. Anis Bouzid (113.6 kg/250 lbs)

Mesud Selimovic (92 kg/203 lbs) vs. Iliass Hammouche (92.1 kg/203 lbs)

Michael Boapeah (94.2 kg/208 lbs) vs. Artem Vakhitov (94.5 kg/208 lbs)

Luis Tavares (94 kg/207 lbs) vs. Donovan Wisse (93.8 kg/207 lbs)

Bahram Rajabzadeh (94 kg/207 lbs) vs. Mohamed Touchassie (94.8 kg/209 lbs)

Cem Caceres (94.6 kg/209 lbs) vs. Mohammed Hamdi (95 kg/209 lbs)

Berjan Peposhi (66.9 kg/147 lbs) vs. Deniz Demirkapu (67 kg/148 lbs)

Serkan Ozcaglayan (91.6 kg/202 lbs) vs. Jimmy Livinus (94.4 kg/208 lbs)

Mehdi Ait El Hadj (76.9 kg/170 lbs) vs. Figuereido Landman (76.8 kg/169 lbs)

Andre Santos (64.9 kg/143 lbs) vs. Lounis Saing (64.9 kg/143 lbs)