GLORY 109 Heads to Rotterdam with Kwasi-Hristov Trilogy, Heavyweight Showdown

Following the success of COLLISION 9 earlier this month, GLORY has announced its return to Rotterdam with another major event. GLORY 109 takes place Sep. 5 at RTM Stage, headlined by a welterweight title trilogy bout and a heavyweight clash featuring two of the division’s hardest hitters.

In the main event, GLORY welterweight champion Chico Kwasi (46-6-2, 23 KOs) defends his title against Bulgarian contender Teodor Hristov (20-5, 8 KOs).

Kwasi enters the bout riding the momentum of becoming GLORY’s latest two-division champion after recently capturing the middleweight title. However, one of his most notable recent setbacks came against Hristov, who defeated him in a non-title bout during the COLLISION 8 welterweight tournament.

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Now, Kwasi gets the opportunity to avenge that loss, while Hristov looks to turn his previous victory into championship gold and become the first Bulgarian fighter to win a GLORY world title.

The co-main attraction pits former interim heavyweight champion Tariq “Cookie” Osaro (31-5-1, 17 KOs) against veteran knockout artist Errol “The Bonecrusher” Zimmerman (112-21-1, 45 KOs).

Both heavyweights have built reputations on power and aggression, making their matchup one of the card’s most anticipated contests. With 62 combined knockout victories, the bout has all the ingredients for a short and violent affair.

GLORY 109 will also feature its Welterweight Proving Grounds, where contenders will compete for a chance to strengthen their case for inclusion in the promotion’s eight-man welterweight grand prix later this year.

Among the announced matchups, rivals Figuereido Landman (15-2, 12 KOs) and Mohammed Boutasaa (20-3, 4 KOs) renew hostilities in a grudge match. Germany’s Valentin Knau (43-3, 20 KOs) meets Spain’s Mohammed Hamdi (22-5, 10 KOs), while Croatia’s Antonio Krajinovic (4-1, 2 KOs) faces Italian social media star Michael Samperi (37-3, 19 KOs).

Rounding out the announced pairings, Turkish veteran Vedat Hoduk (51-6-1, 31 KOs) squares off against familiar foe Nikola Todorovic (31-4, 17 KOs) of Serbia.

Additional bouts are expected to be announced in the coming weeks, but GLORY 109 already offers a compelling mix of championship stakes, heavyweight firepower, and welterweight contenders fighting to secure future opportunities.

GLORY 109 takes place Sep. 5 at RTM Stage in Rotterdam, Netherlands. Tickets are available now through GLORYKickboxing.com.