Cris Cyborg Set for Final MMA Fight Against Ketlen Vieira at PFL Tampa

The final chapter of one of mixed martial arts’ most accomplished careers is set to unfold on Aug. 22.

The Professional Fighters League announced that PFL Women’s Featherweight World Champion Cris Cyborg will make her final MMA appearance when she headlines PFL Tampa at Benchmark International Arena in Tampa, Fla. Opposing the Brazilian legend will be former UFC title challenger Ketlen Vieira, who makes her PFL debut with championship gold on the line.

Cyborg enters the bout with a 29-2 record and a legacy that spans every major stage of women’s MMA. A champion in every major promotion she has competed for, she has remained unbeaten since 2018 while continuing to defeat elite competition. Now, she will attempt to close her career with one final title defense.

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Vieira, meanwhile, arrives with a 16-5 record and years of experience against top-ranked opposition. The Brazilian veteran has spent her career competing with the sport’s elite and now has an opportunity to derail Cyborg’s farewell while capturing the PFL featherweight title.

“PFL Tampa will be a special event as it hosts the retirement fight for our champion, Cris Cyborg,” said PFL CEO John Martin. “She is a pioneer of not just women’s MMA, but mixed martial arts as a whole, and it has been a privilege for PFL to have her as a deserving champion.”

The matchup pairs a retiring legend against a hungry challenger with everything to gain. For Cyborg, it is one last opportunity to cement an already unparalleled résumé. For Vieira, it is a chance to score the biggest victory of her career.

PFL Tampa will air live on ESPN beginning at 9 p.m. ET, with preliminary bouts streaming on the ESPN App. Additional fights are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.