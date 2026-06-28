Cage Warriors 208: Bagley vs. Lee Results and Video

On Saturday, June 27, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 208, live from Indigo at the O2 in London, England. This card had some scratches leading up to it. That left us with only nine bouts on the night.

The main event saw Nik Bagley take apart the veteran Aiden Lee to defend his featherweight title for the first time. Bagley hurt Lee throughout this fight with punches, knees and a head kick towards the end. After wobbling and dropping Lee in the third, Bagley finally got him out of there with a rear naked choke.

Bagley, who won the 145 lbs. title at Cage Warriors 200 in February, is now 9-1 as a pro. Lee, a six fight Bellator veteran, sees his record drop to 15-11.

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In the co-main event Jordan Vucenic, who once held the Cage Warriors featherweight and lightweight titles, scored a quick submission win over Nonato Junior. Junior was a replacement for Yanal Ashmouz, who was released from the UFC last year (off a 2-2 record).

This event was a clean sweep for English fighters on home soil. Ollie Sarwa got a TKO over Pietro Mochetti and Tariq Pell scored a unanimous decision over Luan Duarte.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Nik Bagley def. Aiden Lee by submission (rear naked choke). Round 3, 3:18 – for featherweight title

Jordan Vucenic def. Nonato Junior by submission (D’arce choke). Round 1, 1:15

Ollie Sarwa def. Pietro Mochetti by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:46

Manuel Del Valle def. Michael Dubois by submission (standing guillotine). Round 1, 3:01

Tariq Pell def. Luan Duarte by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kadeem Perkins (5-0) def. Leuan Mackenzie by unanimous decision (29-28, 30-27, 30-27)

Callum Haughian def. Cameron Stewart by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Stephen Costello def. Andrea Kabali by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 4:12

Paddy Rutledge def. Giovanni Fernandez by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-26, 30-26)

Cage Warriors 208 Video Highlights

An unbelievable championship performance and a successful title defence for the Featherweight Champion Nik Bagley 🏆🔥



😮‍💨#CW208 #AndStill pic.twitter.com/iWReRDHfYA — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 27, 2026

Jordan Vucenic made quick work of his opponent with a D'arce choke in the opening minutes of the first round 🤩

Talk about not wasting any time ⏱️#CW208 pic.twitter.com/VBhTyMxxqO — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 27, 2026

Ollie Sarwa put hands on his opponent and got the W in Round One.

Nasty ground and pound 😮‍💨#CW208 pic.twitter.com/u3gNGOoubf — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 27, 2026

Massive strikes from Manuel Del Valle set up the submission win for the welterweight prospect ⭐️



Incredible sequence 👏#CW208 pic.twitter.com/EXe1zgu4h3 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 27, 2026

How was that for the end of a fight?

Cameron Stewart and Callum Haughian went to WAR!#CW208 pic.twitter.com/fe30oB3Bmq — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 27, 2026

Stephen Costello picks up the first finish of the night 👏

The big squeeze, the big W 🙌#CW208 pic.twitter.com/rgfEMDJA97 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 27, 2026