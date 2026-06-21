Cage Warriors 207: Brown vs. Davies Results and Video

On Saturday, June 20, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 207, live from BEC Arena in Manchester, England. This was the second of back-to-back shows in Manchester from the UK’s premier MMA org.

This event had gold on the line. In the main event Ieuan Davies captured the Cage Warriors lightweight title for his native Wales by defeating Jamaica’s Omiel Brown. His win came by a first round technical submission, after he sunk in a deep rear naked choke and put Brown to sleep.

Davies is now 8-0 at a pro with six of those fights happening in the Cage Warriors cage.

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In the co-main event Nathan Fletcher, who went 1-2 in the UFC in 2024-2025, won a narrow split decision over the Brazilian Rony Henrique.

George Staines will gain a lot of attention from this card. He improved his record to 10-0 with a standing rear naked choke on the previously undefeated Conor McCarthy. He’s won four fights in Cage Warriors now, with the rest of his wins coming over in OKTAGON. At just 25 Staines, who fights out of Next Generation MMA (home to Paddy Pimblett), is bound to be on the UFC’s radar.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ieuan Davies def. Omiel Brown by technical submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:01 – for lightweight championship

Nathan Fletcher def. Rony Henrique by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)

Marin Vetrilla def. Shay Ingram by TKO (punches and knee). Round 1, 2:03

Adam Cullen def. Carl Jones by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:44

Farshad Nazarnia def. Emile Vujakovic by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

George Staines def. Conor McCarthy by submission (standing rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:19

Davi Santos def. Fran Breen by technical submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:29

Josh Carrick def. Gvido Šusts by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 2:36

Tom Wright def. Matteo Martignoni by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 1:22

Jack McCloughlin def. Aron Franz Kristjiansson by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:59

Nathanael Woods def. Josua Hernandez by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:40

Cage Warriors 207 Video Highlights

👑 A NEW CHAMPION! Ieuan Davies in just over a minute ⏱️

An unbelievable championship winning performance, putting his opponent out COLD 🥶#CW207 pic.twitter.com/722Ctm1oeL — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 20, 2026

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿George Staines (10-0) gana al irlandés Conor McCarthy (6-1) por sumisión vía mataleón en el segundo asalto y creo que es momento de que lo veamos este verano en el DWCS, el tipo es legítimo #CW207

pic.twitter.com/NTRWAeGhnu — Pelunaton (@pelunaton) June 20, 2026

Marin Vetrila is undeniable. Crazy KO power 💥

The Lightweight division has been put on notice 👀#CW207 pic.twitter.com/PUvq0xZVV5 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 20, 2026

Adam Cullen with a flawless performance 🔥

That is one lightweight you don't want near your neck 😥#CW207 pic.twitter.com/GQKxI4c26W — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 20, 2026

Davi Santos with the big UPSET via RNC 👏

Just look how much it means to him 🇧🇷#CW207 pic.twitter.com/sKDvEjEfC0 — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 20, 2026

Josh Carrick gets the TKO win after a crazy heavyweight fight 😮‍💨#CW207 pic.twitter.com/zFBZfSlZoG — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 20, 2026

Tom Wright with another finish by guillotine 🤩#CW207 pic.twitter.com/BL7KmSnR7E — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 20, 2026

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 Jack McLoughlin raises the roof in Manny 🔥

RNC for the finish in round one!#CW207 pic.twitter.com/EHtD6fI8Kr — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 20, 2026