Cage Warriors 207: Brown vs. Davies Results and Video

On Saturday, June 20, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 207, live from BEC Arena in Manchester, England. This was the second of back-to-back shows in Manchester from the UK’s premier MMA org.
This event had gold on the line. In the main event Ieuan Davies captured the Cage Warriors lightweight title for his native Wales by defeating Jamaica’s Omiel Brown. His win came by a first round technical submission, after he sunk in a deep rear naked choke and put Brown to sleep.
Davies is now 8-0 at a pro with six of those fights happening in the Cage Warriors cage.
In the co-main event Nathan Fletcher, who went 1-2 in the UFC in 2024-2025, won a narrow split decision over the Brazilian Rony Henrique.
George Staines will gain a lot of attention from this card. He improved his record to 10-0 with a standing rear naked choke on the previously undefeated Conor McCarthy. He’s won four fights in Cage Warriors now, with the rest of his wins coming over in OKTAGON. At just 25 Staines, who fights out of Next Generation MMA (home to Paddy Pimblett), is bound to be on the UFC’s radar.
The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 1:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.
Ieuan Davies def. Omiel Brown by technical submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 1:01 – for lightweight championship
Nathan Fletcher def. Rony Henrique by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 30-27)
Marin Vetrilla def. Shay Ingram by TKO (punches and knee). Round 1, 2:03
Adam Cullen def. Carl Jones by submission (anaconda choke). Round 1, 2:44
Farshad Nazarnia def. Emile Vujakovic by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)
George Staines def. Conor McCarthy by submission (standing rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:19
Davi Santos def. Fran Breen by technical submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:29
Josh Carrick def. Gvido Šusts by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 2:36
Tom Wright def. Matteo Martignoni by submission (guillotine). Round 2, 1:22
Jack McCloughlin def. Aron Franz Kristjiansson by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 2:59
Nathanael Woods def. Josua Hernandez by TKO (punches). Round 2, 0:40