Cage Warriors 206: Binder vs. Ucar Results and Video

On Friday, June 19, Cage Warriors Fighting Championship hosted Cage Warriors 206, live from BEC Arena in Manchester, England. And it was a card to remember, which just one fight going the distance.

In the main event Ireland’s Andreeas Binder, who was coming off a TKO win at Cage Warriors 200, won his seventh fight in a row and improved his record to 12-2 with a second round TKO over Turkiye’s Sado Ucar. Binder, who was eliminated early on The Ultimate Fighter 33 last year, is making a strong case for another invite from the UFC.

In the co-main Binder’s countryman Alexander O’Sullivan was starched by Sweden’s Alexander Lööf. Lööf then donned a flower crown in a little nod to the horror film Midsommer.

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Also on the card Solomon Simon looked very good in taking apart the experienced Erick Maia. He won by third round TKO to improve his record to 8-1. Albania’s Stiven Shehu also impressed, with a head kick and follow up punches to finish Spain’s Kevin Robledo.

The event aired live on UFC Fight Pass starting at 2:00 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Andreeas Binder def. Sado Ucar by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:59

Alexander Lööf def. Alexander O’Sullivan by KO (left hook). Round 2, 1:56

Solomon Simon def. Erick Maia by TKO (punches). Round 3, 4:28

Jake McHugh def. Lorenzo de Nigris by TKO (elbows). Round 2, 4:17

Ger Harris def. Kayck Alencar by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:19

Stiven Shehu def. Kevin Robledo by TKO (head kick and punches). Round 3, 0:52

Jordan Molinari def. Angelo Terenzio by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Trevor Makengo def. Matthew O’Rourke by submission (rear naked choke). Round 1, 3:46

Elsa Cerezo def. Elmear Darcy by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 4:38

Yusuf Nazokatov def. Cristiano Oliveira by submission (rear naked choke). Round 2, 2:53

Cage Warriors 206 Video Highlights

FLAWLESS VICTORY 🔥 Andreeas Binder With His Best Performance Yet in the Main Event 🇮🇪#CW206 pic.twitter.com/Q01NSpsTfV — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 19, 2026

🔥🇪🇸 Impressive pro debut for Elsa “The Dreamer” Cerezo at #CageWarriors206 earlier today, live on #UFCFightPass.



The 29-year-old flyweight stopped Ireland’s Elmear Darcy in the first round with vicious ground-and-pound to secure the win.



Cerezo entered the pro ranks with… pic.twitter.com/2QZBiVtKxf — Women's MMA Rankings (@WMMARankings) June 19, 2026

BOOM! Never Count Out Alexander Lööf… Unbelievable Knockout 🇸🇪💥



Watch #CW206 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/1vd4g3YwtM — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 19, 2026

The 155lbs Divsion has a New "King"! 👑 Sol Simon With The Finish in his Lightweight Debut 👏



Watch #CW206 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/HWnTSBtiWZ — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 19, 2026

What a Performance 🔥 Jake McHugh Back to Winning Ways With a Dominant Display 👀



Watch #CW206 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/g93X5YKsen — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 19, 2026

The GTA Selector is BACK 🔥 Ger Harris With Some Nasty Ground & Pound for the TKO 🫣



Watch #CW206 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/E1msMhLZmp — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 19, 2026

WOW 🤯 Stiven Shehu With The CRAZY COMEBACK KO 🔥#CW206 live now on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/m6emVPvzca — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 19, 2026

A Dominant W for Yusuf Nazokatov! Snuck The Submission In to Kick Off CW Unplugged 🔥#CW206 Live NOW on @UFCFightPass pic.twitter.com/ukjgqYjhPK — Cage Warriors (@CageWarriors) June 19, 2026