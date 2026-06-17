Battle vs. Rosta Headlines Trio of Crucial Middleweight Bouts at PFL Charlotte

The PFL middleweight division is set to take another step toward defining its championship landscape when the promotion heads to Charlotte, N.C., on Aug. 7.

With an interim title fight already scheduled between Johnny Eblen and Impa Kasanganay at PFL Austin on July 18, the Professional Fighters League has assembled a trio of middleweight contests that could significantly impact the pecking order at 185 pounds. The bouts, announced on Tuesday, will headline a division-focused showcase at Bojangles Coliseum and feature several fighters looking to force their way into the title conversation.

The featured matchup pits Bryan Battle against Dalton Rosta in a clash between two ranked contenders seeking to rebound from recent setbacks and reestablish momentum.

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Battle, ranked No. 8 in the division, has built a reputation as an aggressive finisher capable of ending fights in a variety of ways. Despite a rocky stretch of results, the former UFC standout remains one of the division’s most dangerous competitors and will have an opportunity to score a statement victory against a higher-ranked opponent.

Standing across from him will be the fourth-ranked Rosta, whose relentless pressure and wrestling-heavy approach have made him a difficult matchup throughout his career. A win over Battle would strengthen Rosta’s case for a future title opportunity and keep him firmly in the mix near the top of the rankings.

Another bout with significant divisional implications will see Josh Silveira face Aaron Jeffery.

Silveira, a finalist in the 2023 PFL middleweight tournament, has consistently competed against elite opposition and remains a recognizable name in the division. Jeffery brings a similarly accomplished résumé, including a previous Bellator title challenge. With both men hovering near the top five, the matchup carries substantial stakes for future championship positioning.

The card’s third announced middleweight contest features Josh Fremd taking on Jhony Gregory.

Fremd made an immediate impression in his PFL debut with a first-round knockout victory and will look to build on that momentum. Gregory enters the contest following a submission win of his own, creating a matchup between two fighters attempting to climb the rankings and establish themselves as legitimate contenders.

While attention will first turn toward Eblen and Kasanganay’s interim title clash in July, the outcomes in Charlotte could help determine the next wave of challengers waiting in the wings. In a division that continues to deepen with experienced veterans and rising contenders, every result carries added significance.

PFL Charlotte takes place on Friday, Aug. 7, at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, N.C. The main card airs live on ESPN beginning at 10 p.m. ET, with preliminary bouts streaming on the ESPN App starting at 7 p.m. ET.

PFL Charlotte Fight Card

August 7 – Bojangles Coliseum – Charlotte, North Carolina

Bryan Battle vs. Dalton Rosta

Josh Silveira vs. Aaron Jeffery

Josh Fremd vs. Jhony Gregory