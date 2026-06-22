Atanasov Looks to Stay Perfect Against Idrisov at BRAVE CF 107

Bulgaria’s next rising flyweight star will have a chance to shine on home soil when BRAVE Combat Federation returns to Burgas on Aug. 1.

An intriguing flyweight matchup has been added to BRAVE CF 107, as undefeated Bulgarian prospect Nikolay Atanasov takes on Bahrain’s Magomed Idrisov at Burgas Arena. The event is being promoted in partnership with the Bulgarian Fight Agency and marks another significant stop in BRAVE CF’s continued expansion across Eastern Europe.

For Atanasov, the bout represents more than just another opportunity to remain unbeaten. Competing in front of a home crowd under the BRAVE CF banner carries special significance for the 5-0 flyweight, who has quickly established himself as one of Bulgaria’s most promising young talents.

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“I’ve been waiting for the chance to compete again under the BRAVE CF banner, and getting to do it in front of my fellow Bulgarians makes it even more meaningful,” Atanasov said. “The support from the local fans gives me extra motivation. I am ready to show everyone how much I have evolved and deliver a performance they will remember.”

The Bulgarian has built his undefeated record largely through his finishing ability. Four of his five professional victories have come by submission, all inside the first two rounds. He made his promotional debut at BRAVE CF: Georgia vs. The World, earning a split-decision victory over Adigozel Guliyev.

Long before entering the professional ranks, Atanasov had already turned heads in the amateur circuit. His most notable accomplishment remains his performance against current Muhammad Mokaev. Atanasov is still the only fighter credited with scoring a knockdown against Mokaev during the champion’s amateur career, a feat made even more impressive considering Mokaev had already compiled an 18-0 record and captured two IMMAF world titles at the time.

That connection adds another layer of intrigue to the matchup, as Idrisov trains alongside Mokaev at Team KHK and has become one of the more experienced competitors in BRAVE CF’s flyweight division.

Idrisov enters the contest with a 12-2 professional record and valuable experience inside the promotion’s cage. Six of his 14 professional appearances have come under the BRAVE CF banner, where he has earned four victories while consistently facing high-level competition.

“It is great to get another fight in BRAVE CF and continue building momentum,” Idrisov said. “I respect Nikolay as a young and talented athlete representing Bulgaria, but I am coming to make a statement. Every appearance is a chance to move closer to my goals, and I am looking forward to delivering another strong performance.”

The Bahraini standout was last seen at BRAVE CF 101, where he secured a decisive victory over Marciano Ferreira. With three knockout wins and three submission finishes on his résumé, Idrisov possesses the well-rounded skill set and experience necessary to test one of Bulgaria’s brightest prospects.

As BRAVE CF returns to Bulgaria, the flyweight clash presents a compelling crossroads bout. Atanasov will look to protect his perfect record and continue his ascent toward title contention, while Idrisov aims to spoil the hometown celebration and strengthen his own position in one of the promotion’s deepest divisions.

BRAVE CF 107

Nikolay Atanasov vs. Magomed Idrisov (flyweight)

Aug. 1, 2026

Burgas Arena — Burgas

BRAVE Combat Federation / Bulgarian Fight Agency (BFA)