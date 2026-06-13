Artem Suslenkov vs. Joe Joyce Set for WBA Continental Title Clash on July 11

Artem Suslenkov’s unbeaten run is about to face its toughest test yet.

The 14-0 Russian heavyweight will meet Olympic silver medallist Joe Joyce for the WBA Continental Heavyweight title on Jul. 11 in Moscow, as part of the stacked IBA Pro 19 card headlined by Murat Gassiev’s WBA heavyweight title defense against Tony Yoka.

For Suslenkov, the assignment marks a clear step up. The Volgograd native has built steady momentum since turning pro in 2018, collecting nine knockouts and most recently stopping former world title challenger Artur Mann in the third round this past April. Ranked No. 9 with the WBA, a win over Joyce would force him firmly into the world-title conversation and potentially line him up for the winner of the main event.

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Joyce, however, brings a very different résumé into Moscow.

The British heavyweight enters at 16-4 with 15 knockouts and remains one of the division’s most dangerous pressure fighters despite recent setbacks. The 2016 Olympic silver medallist has scored major wins over the likes of Daniel Dubois and Joseph Parker and continues to hunt a route back into world-title contention under trainer Javon “SugarHill” Steward.

Stylistically, the bout is a classic crossroads matchup: Suslenkov’s unbeaten momentum and rising profile against Joyce’s size, experience and proven power at the highest level.

“Joyce is a powerful opponent with strong technique and vast experience,” Suslenkov said. “This is a serious challenge. I feel both excitement and full focus. Meticulous preparation and the right tactics to neutralise his strengths will be crucial.”

He added: “It is an honor to box on the card headlined by Murat Gassiev. This is a prestigious event and an opportunity to prove myself at the highest level.”

Joyce, meanwhile, is viewing the fight as a reset opportunity after a year away from meaningful action.

“I’ve spent the last year preparing and wanting to be back in the ring,” Joyce said. “I’m excited to travel to Russia and challenge for the WBA Continental Heavyweight title. My team and I are locked in.”

With heavyweight stakes rising across the division, Suslenkov vs. Joyce carries real implications. For Suslenkov, it is a chance to validate his contender status. For Joyce, it is a chance to reassert himself among boxing’s elite.

Either way, Moscow is set for a significant heavyweight collision on Jul. 11.