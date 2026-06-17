Africa’s Championship Surge Reshapes the BRAVE CF Landscape

For years, BRAVE Combat Federation has built its identity around a simple but ambitious mission: create a truly global mixed martial arts promotion where athletes from every corner of the world have a pathway to international success.

That vision has never been more evident than it is today.

With three African fighters currently holding BRAVE CF world titles, the organization has reached a historic milestone that highlights the continent’s growing influence in MMA. From North Africa to Sub-Saharan Africa, African athletes are no longer emerging prospects within BRAVE CF’s ecosystem—they are champions helping define the promotion’s present and future.

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Leading the charge is interim super welterweight champion Alex Lohoré.

A fighter whose background spans Côte d’Ivoire, France and England, Lohoré captured interim gold at BRAVE CF 100 in November 2025. The championship victory was another major accomplishment in a career that has seen him compete across multiple continents while remaining connected to his African roots. As one of the division’s most experienced competitors, Lohoré’s title run reflects the increasingly global footprint of African fighters competing at the sport’s highest levels.

While Lohoré represents West Africa’s influence, Zimbabwe’s Nicholas Hwende has continued to build one of the most impressive resumes in BRAVE CF history.

Already a former bantamweight champion, Hwende added another chapter to his legacy at BRAVE CF 105 when he submitted interim featherweight champion Omar Solomanov in the fifth round to claim the undisputed featherweight title. The victory made Hwende one of the select few fighters to capture championships in two different BRAVE CF weight classes.

The achievement further elevated both Hwende’s standing within the promotion and Zimbabwe’s profile on the international MMA stage. As one of Africa’s most accomplished mixed martial artists competing today, Hwende has become a symbol of the continent’s continued growth in the sport.

North Africa’s championship presence comes through Algeria’s Mohamed Said Maalem.

The light heavyweight champion completed a dramatic comeback at BRAVE CF 106 on June 6, stopping former titleholder Erko Jun in a highly anticipated rematch. The victory secured divisional gold and reinforced the steady rise of North African talent within global MMA.

Competing with ties to both Algeria and Switzerland, Said Maalem represents another example of BRAVE CF’s international reach. His championship success also highlights the promotion’s longstanding investment in developing athletes throughout the Middle East and North Africa region.

Together, Lohoré, Hwende and Said Maalem represent three distinct regions, backgrounds and career paths. What unites them is championship success and their role in a larger story unfolding across the sport.

African MMA has steadily gained momentum over the past decade, producing elite talent capable of competing with the best fighters in the world. Within BRAVE CF, that evolution is now reflected at the top of the promotion’s rankings, where African champions hold gold across multiple divisions.

For BRAVE CF, the moment serves as validation of its global model. For Africa, it is another sign that the continent’s influence on mixed martial arts continues to expand.

The promotion’s championship landscape has never been more diverse, and African fighters are playing a major role in shaping what comes next.