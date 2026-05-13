Yerengaipov, Khan Collide in BRAVE CF 105 Flyweight Title Eliminator

Some fights fill a slot. Others quietly define a division. The BRAVE CF 105 co-main event is the latter.

On May 31 in Almaty, Kazakhstan, Dias Yerengaipov meets Ismail Khan in a three-round flyweight clash that carries the weight of a title eliminator, even without the label. With champion Muhammad Mokaev looming, the stakes are clear: separate from the pack or get lost in it.

For Yerengaipov, the moment lands at home.

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The No. 1-ranked contender has built a steady, complete résumé at 18-3, splitting his wins between knockouts and submissions while remaining perfect (3-0) under the BRAVE CF banner. His decision over former bantamweight champion Jose Torres showed he can outwork proven names, while his narrow win against Bairam Shammadov last November proved he can survive when things get uncomfortable.

“This is the moment I have been working toward my entire career,” Yerengaipov said. “To compete in front of my people in Almaty with a chance to move closer to the title means everything.”

Across from him stands a different kind of problem.

Khan enters at 12-1, undefeated in BRAVE CF at 4-0, with a submission game that has quickly become one of the division’s most dangerous weapons. Three of his last four wins have come by tapout, including a second-round arm-triangle choke of Rayimbek Tazhibaev in December.

“I have always believed that if you want to prove you are elite, you must face the elite,” Khan said. “Dias is one of the best, and this is exactly the challenge I want.”

The matchup is straightforward on paper, complicated in practice.

Yerengaipov offers balance – striking, grappling, durability. Khan brings pressure and a finishing instinct that forces mistakes. If Yerengaipov controls range and pace, he stays in command. If Khan closes distance and initiates grappling exchanges, the fight tilts quickly.

Either way, there’s little margin for error.

With contenders circling and Mokaev waiting, BRAVE CF 105 presents a simple equation: one fighter moves closer to a title shot, the other takes a step back.

No belt on the line, but it will feel like there is.