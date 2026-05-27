Yerengaipov Gets New Opponent as Ibraimov Steps In at BRAVE CF 105

BRAVE Combat Federation has shuffled the deck for its upcoming return to Kazakhstan, as top-ranked flyweight contender Dias Yerengaipov will now face Ryskulbek Ibraimov at BRAVE CF 105 on May 31 at the Baluan Sholak Sports Palace in Almaty.

The matchup changed after Ismail Khan was forced to withdraw from the event because of visa complications, opening the door for Ibraimov to accept the bout on short notice. The late replacement also adds another chapter to the longstanding sporting rivalry between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan, giving the flyweight contest additional regional significance heading into fight night.

Yerengaipov enters the bout as one of the promotion’s most established flyweight contenders. The “Son of the Steppes” owns an 18-3 professional record with an even split of six knockouts and six submissions, showcasing the balanced offensive approach that has helped elevate him near the top of the division.

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Since arriving in BRAVE CF, the Kazakh standout has remained unbeaten with three straight victories. Among those wins was a notable triumph over former BRAVE CF bantamweight champion Jose Torres, a performance that further solidified Yerengaipov as a serious threat in the organization’s lower weight classes.

His most recent appearance came at BRAVE CF 101 in November 2025, where he edged Bairam Shammadov via split decision in a grueling 130-pound catchweight contest. The fight highlighted Yerengaipov’s composure and ability to navigate difficult rounds in tightly contested matchups.

Now fighting once again in front of a home crowd, Yerengaipov will be tasked with handling a dangerous change in opposition against a veteran with extensive regional experience.

Ibraimov may be stepping into the matchup on short notice, but the Kyrgyz fighter brings years of professional experience and previous time competing under the BRAVE CF banner. Having faced a variety of international opponents throughout his career, he enters the contest with familiarity of the promotion and an opportunity to reestablish himself in the organization’s flyweight picture.

The late-notice nature of the bout creates questions for both athletes. Yerengaipov must quickly adjust his preparation for a different opponent, while Ibraimov attempts to make the most of an unexpected opportunity against one of the division’s hottest contenders.

With regional pride, divisional momentum, and career implications attached to the matchup, the flyweight showdown adds another intriguing layer to BRAVE CF 105 in Almaty.