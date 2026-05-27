Usman Nurmagomedov Faces Undefeated Archie Colgan at PFL New York

The Professional Fighters League is bringing one of its biggest lightweight title fights of the year to New York as undefeated champion Usman Nurmagomedov defends his belt against unbeaten contender Archie Colgan at PFL New York on July 31 at UBS Arena.

The event marks PFL’s debut at the Long Island venue and features a matchup many view as Nurmagomedov’s toughest challenge to date.

At 21-0 with one no contest, Nurmagomedov has established himself as the face of the PFL lightweight division and one of the sport’s top pound-for-pound fighters outside the UFC. The Dagestani champion has overwhelmed opponents with elite grappling, composure, and steadily improving striking throughout his undefeated run.

Advertisement



Colgan enters with an unblemished 13-0 record and the credentials to make the matchup compelling. The former NCAA Division I wrestler has methodically climbed the ranks behind suffocating control, disciplined positioning, and a style built to neutralize opponents rather than overwhelm them with chaos.

While many challengers have struggled with Nurmagomedov’s pace and pressure before the opening bell even rings, Colgan’s wrestling pedigree and measured approach make him one of the few lightweights viewed as a legitimate stylistic threat to the reigning champion.

The co-main event sees undefeated flyweight contender Dakota Ditcheva return against former Bellator Kickboxing champion Denise Kielholtz.

Ditcheva has quickly become one of PFL’s breakout stars thanks to her aggressive striking and finishing ability, with 12 stoppages in 15 victories. However, injuries have delayed her momentum after she fought through a broken hand in her win over Sumiko Inaba before suffering another hand injury earlier this year.

Now healthy, Ditcheva finally gets the matchup originally scheduled for February.

Kielholtz brings elite kickboxing experience and a judo black belt into the bout, giving Ditcheva a dangerous and experienced opponent in her return fight.

PFL New York airs live on ESPN on July 31, with additional bouts expected to be announced in the coming weeks.