UFC Unveils ‘Freedom 250’ Fight Kits in Collaboration with Venum

In the lead-up to what is shaping up to be one of the most symbolic cards in promotional history, UFC® has officially unveiled the UFC Freedom 250 Fight Kits – special edition uniforms designed in partnership with Venum for the Jun. 14 event set to take place at the White House.

Presented by Crypto.com and RAM, UFC Freedom 250 marks a landmark moment for the sport, and the newly revealed kits aim to match the gravity of the occasion with a design rooted in national symbolism and competitive identity.

The kits feature a bold red, white, and blue palette, brought to life through flowing, kinetic linework that emphasizes movement and intensity – visual cues meant to reflect the pace and pressure of competition on MMA’s biggest stage. According to UFC, the design is intended as a modern expression of the American fighting spirit, blending performance engineering with cultural significance.

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Perhaps the most striking element is a bespoke badge incorporating the official White House logo, a first-of-its-kind inclusion that directly ties the athletes’ uniforms to the historic venue. Far more than a stylistic flourish, the badge serves as the centerpiece of the kit, anchoring it in the moment and elevating it into commemorative territory.

Engineered for elite-level performance, the UFC Freedom 250 Fight Kits continue the promotion’s ongoing collaboration with Venum, balancing technical fightwear demands with a presentation designed for global broadcast and historical context. UFC states that all athletes competing on the Freedom 250 card will wear the special edition kits on fight night.

In addition, UFC confirmed a parallel collaboration with Fanatics and the White House on a limited USA 250 patch and logo, which will appear across athlete uniforms and fan apparel. The rollout is part of a broader commemorative initiative tied to the United States’ 250th anniversary celebrations, extending the event’s reach beyond the Octagon and into a wider cultural moment.

With the White House serving as backdrop and UFC Freedom 250 positioned as a flagship celebration, the unveiling of the Fight Kits adds another layer of pageantry to an already unprecedented event—one that blends sport, symbolism, and spectacle on an entirely new scale.