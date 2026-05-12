UFC Returns to Oklahoma City for First Event in Nearly a Decade

The UFC is heading back to a long-dormant market this summer.

The promotion announced that it will return to Oklahoma City on Saturday, Jul. 18, with a UFC Fight Night event at the Paycom Center. The card marks the organization’s first trip to the city in nearly 10 years, ending a stretch that has left a noticeable gap in the region’s live MMA calendar.

While no bouts have been confirmed, the event is expected to follow the familiar Fight Night blueprint—established names, divisional contenders, and emerging prospects sharing the spotlight in a lineup designed to deliver action from top to bottom.

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For UFC, the return is as much about geography as it is about matchmaking.

“We are thrilled to return to an incredible destination like Oklahoma City,” said executive vice president of event development Peter Dropick. “Thank you to Paycom Center and Visit OKC for their continued partnership and we look forward to delivering a great event this July.”

Local stakeholders have long pushed for the promotion’s return, and the July date represents the culmination of those efforts. Paycom Center general manager Chris Semrau emphasized the demand that has built over the years, noting that the community has been asking for a UFC event to return to the city for quite some time.

“This will surely be one of the major events of the summer for the region,” Semrau said.

That sentiment was echoed by Adam Wisniewski of Visit OKC, who pointed to the broader impact beyond fight night itself. The expectation is that thousands of fans will descend on the city, reinforcing Oklahoma City’s growing reputation as a destination for major sporting events.

Historically, the UFC has made only sparing visits to the market. The upcoming Fight Night will be just the third event in city history, following a 2009 card headlined by Nate Diaz vs. Melvin Guillard and a 2017 event topped by Michael Chiesa vs. Kevin Lee. Since then, the promotion’s schedule has largely bypassed the region.

That absence makes this return notable.

As part of its broader strategy under the TKO Group Holdings banner, the UFC has continued to expand its network of host cities, working closely with local governments and venue partners to stage events that bring both economic impact and global visibility.

Oklahoma City now re-enters that rotation.

And while the fight card itself remains under wraps, the expectation is clear: after nearly a decade away, the UFC isn’t just returning – it’s looking to remind the market why it mattered in the first place.