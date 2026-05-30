UFC Fight Night Results: Song Taps Figueiredo In Round Two

On Saturday, May 30, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo, live from the Galaxy Arena in Macau, China. The event featured a battle of top bantamweights.

The event aired live on Paramount + starting at 4 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Song Yadong def. Deiveson Figueiredo by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 4:42

Alonzo Menifield def. Zhang Mingyang by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:15

Sergei Pavlovich def. Tallison Teixeira by KO (punches). Round 1, 0:39

Kai Asakura def. Cameron Smotherman by KO (punch). Round 1, 1:50

Jake Matthews def. Carlston Harris by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-27, 30-27)

Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji ruled a no-contest (groin strike). Round 2, 1:45

Luis Felipe Dias def. Yi Sak Lee by TKO (punches). Round 1, 3:40

José Henrique Souza def. Ding Meng by split decision (30-27, 28-29, 29-28)

Cody Haddon def. Aori Qileng by TKO (punches). Round 2, 2:11

Rei Tsuruya def. Luis Gurule by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:19

Angela Hill def. Xiong Jingnan by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Rodrigo Vera def. Kangjie Zhu by KO (punches). Round 1, 1:50

Jacqueline Amorim def. Loma Lookboonmee by submission (armbar). Round 1, 4:04