UFC Fight Night: Song vs. Figueiredo Preview and Predictions

The UFC lands back in Macau for the for the fifth time on Saturday, May 23, as the headliner showcases top-10 bantamweights Song Yadong and Deiveson Figueiredo. Both men are badly in need of a win to stay relevant in the bantamweight title hunt. The co -main event features a light heavyweight showdown between Zhang Mingyang and Alonzo Menifield

The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 4 a.m. ET. Combat Press writers Matt Petela and Andrew Sumian preview the action this week.

Both fighters in the main event are coming off of a loss; which man gets back on track and keeps his place as a legitimate contender in the bantamweight division?

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Petela: Both of these guys are just a step below the best of the best at this point in their careers. Deiveson Figueiredo is past his prime and much closer to the end of his career than the beginning. Song Yadong is a bit closer to his prime but hasn’t quite reached the very top of his game. However, this one seems pretty straightforward. Song is the much younger fighter with less miles and will be the faster fighter in the cage. Figueiredo will still have a power advantage, even up a weight class from the division at which he was champion but he won’t be able to land that thunderous shot on a slicker and more technical opponent. Unanimous decision victory for Song.

Mingyang Zhang just had a twelve fight winning streak snapped in his most recent bout; how does he rebound against Alonzo Menifield?

Petela: Alonzo Menifield is also coming into this fight off of a loss, which makes all four main and co-main event fighters entering this event without a win in their last fights. Not exactly a stellar statistic to bring back fans after the week off of action. However, that also means that someone has to get a win and gain some momentum. I do think that Mingyang Zhang will get back to his winning ways against Menifield.

Zhang has only gone the distance once in his career and that was a loss back in 2017. In the last nine fights of his twelve fight winning streak he knocked out his opponent. Granted, it wasn’t the highest level of competition but he did stop Anthony Smith with elbows in the first round of their fight. Smith was a little past his prime at that point but still a quality opponent. I think the handspeed will be the difference maker in this contest. Not just punching speed but the speed in which Zhang is able to get his hands down to stuff takedown attempts from Menifield in order to keep the fight standing. All of the unsuccessful takedowns early will slow Menifield down and at that point Zhang will capitalize by throwing punches and elbows in combination that lead to a early second round TKO.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Petela: This is hard to say, but Angela Hill. I’m biased because she hails from the great state of Maryland just like I do but she’s had an incredible career. At 41, the end is certainly near and she has dropped back-to-back fights. It shows something that she’s on the prelims on a early morning fight card and the promotion doesn’t really need her to fight anymore. I wouldn’t be shocked if this is the last time she makes the walk to the Octagon if she doesn’t pull out a win.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: Low hanging fruit but all of them. This card starts at 4:00 AM on the east coast so I’m sure not many folks will be up for the prelims. Aoriqileng vs. Cody Haddon will be fun. Regardless of whether they go to decision or end before the final bell Aoriqiuleng is seldom in a boring fight. Haddon is an interesting prospect whose only loss came to former title challenger Steve Erceg on the Australian circuit. These two are worth getting up early to watch.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Petela: Tallison Teixeira. He will be in a striking battle against Sergei Pavlovich and that is exactly what he needs. He is also coming off of a less than exciting fight in his last outing when he beat Tai Tuivasa so there will be added pressure for him to make a statement. Big swings and a couple even bigger connections and Teixeira gets the win and some extra cash in his pocket.

Pair this card with…

Petela: An uncomfortable chair. You’re going to be tempted to nod off during this card given the early start time but there’s actually a good number of fights worth watching so grab a kitchen chair or something not meant for relaxing to make sure you don’t fall back asleep once you’re set up and ready to watch fights.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Petela’s Pick Main Card (Paramount+, 7 a.m. ET) BW: Song Yadong vs. Deiveson Figueiredo Figueiredo LHW: Mingyang Zhang vs. Alonzo Menifield Zhang HW: Sergei Pavlovich vs. Tallison Teixeira Teixeira BW: Kai Asakura vs. Cameron Smotherman Asakura WW: Jake Matthews vs. Carlston Harris Matthews FlyW: Alex Perez vs. Sumudaerji Perez Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 4 a.m. ET) MW: Luis Felipe Dias vs. Yi Sak Lee Dias WW: Meng Ding vs. Jose Henrique Ding BW: Aoriqileng vs. Cody Haddon Aoriqileng BW: Rei Tsuruya vs. Luis Gurule Gurule Women’s StrawW: Angela Hill vs. Jingnan Xiong Hill FW: Kangjie Zhu vs. Rodrigo Vera Vera Women’s StrawW: Loma Lookboonmee vs. Jacqueline Amorim Bannon Bannon