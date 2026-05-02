UFC Fight Night Results: Prates Punishes Della Maddalena For TKO Win

On Saturday, May 2, the UFC hosted UFC Fight Night: Della Maddalena vs. Prates, live from the RAC Arena in Perth, Western Australia. The event featured a welterweight battle between Jack Della Maddalena and Carlos Prates.

The event aired live on Paramount+ starting at 4 a.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Carlos Prates def. Jack Della Maddalena by TKO (leg kick and punches). Round 3, 3:17

Quillan Salkilld def. Beneil Dariush by KO (punches). Round 1, 3:29

Steve Erceg def. Tim Elliott by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Marwan Rahiki def. Ollie Schmid by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:47

Brando Pericic def. Shamil Gaziev by KO (punch). Round 2, 3:44

Louie Sutherland def. Tai Tuivasa by unanimous decision (30-26 x3)

Cam Rowston def. Robert Bryczek by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Junior Tafa def. Kevin Christian by KO (elbows). Round 1, 2:42

Jacob Malkoun def. Gerald Meerschaert by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Colby Thicknesse def. Vince Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Wes Schultz def. Ben Johnston by submission (guillotine). Round 3, 1:50

Jonathan Micallef def. Themba Gorimbo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

Kody Steele def. Dom Mar Fan by submission (heel hook). Round 1, 3:56