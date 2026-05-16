UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa Results

On Saturday, May 16, the UFC will host FC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa, live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle of top featherweights.
The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Matt Petela and Andrew Sumian preview the action this week. Check below for full results.
FULL RESULTS
Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa
Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Díaz
Mdestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards
Timmy Cuamba vs. Benardo Sopaj
Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams
Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan
Tommy Gantt vs. Artur Minev
Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Andre Petroski vs. Cody Brundage
Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana
Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule
Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari
Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos
Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Díaz
Mdestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards
Timmy Cuamba vs. Benardo Sopaj
Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams
Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan
Tommy Gantt vs. Artur Minev
Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti
Andre Petroski vs. Cody Brundage
Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana
Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule
Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari