UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa Results

On Saturday, May 16, the UFC will host FC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa, live from the Meta Apex in Las Vegas, Nev. The event features a battle of top featherweights.

The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Matt Petela and Andrew Sumian preview the action this week. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa

Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos

Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Díaz

Mdestas Bukauskas vs. Christian Edwards

Timmy Cuamba vs. Benardo Sopaj

Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams

Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan

Tommy Gantt vs. Artur Minev

Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

Andre Petroski vs. Cody Brundage

Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana

Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule

Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari