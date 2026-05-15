UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa Preview and Predictions

This weekend, the UFC returns to the Meta Apex for UFC Fight Night: Allen vs. Costa.

If you’re looking for a card stacked with title implications and elite contenders, this probably isn’t it. But if you’re willing to sift through the noise, there’s something a little more interesting here – moments of transition, fighters at career crossroads, and a few matchups that could quietly reshape the trajectory of multiple divisions.

At the top, Arnold Allen finds himself in unfamiliar territory, trying to halt a slide that has seen him drop three of his last four. Across from him, Melquizael Costa is surging, riding momentum and confidence into the biggest opportunity of his career. It’s a classic case of timing – one fighter trying to prove he still belongs, the other looking to show he’s arrived.

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Elsewhere, the card leans heavily on volatility. Doo Ho Choi returns after a long layoff in a fight that feels more about what’s left than what’s next, while a collection of undercard bouts features fighters either fighting to stay relevant or simply fighting to stay employed.

It’s not a lineup that demands your attention. But it is one that might just reward it – if only because cards like this tend to produce the kind of chaos the sport was built on.

The event airs live on Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET. Combat Press writers Matt Petela and Andrew Sumian preview the action this week.

Arnold Allen has just one win in his last four fights; can he regain his contender status while slowing the momentum of Melquizael Costa?

Sumian: This is a huge step up in competition for Costa, who is coming off the biggest win of his career against Dan Ige. Allen’s last four opponents have been Max Holloway, Movsar Evloev, Giga Chikadze, and Jean Silva. However, that is also telling of Allen’s ceiling, given he has been unable to beat the elite of the division after nearing the top of the mountain between 2019 and 2022.

I am keeping this one short and sweet. Allen is going to win, and I think he is going to finish Costa. The Allen that came out during the Dan Hooker fight is still very much there, and it will be on full display.

Petela: Andrew is right about this fight being a big step up in competition for Melquizael Costa, at least on paper. Arnold Allen is the biggest name he has faced thus far in his UFC run, and a win would do wonders for his resume. He is fighting Allen at exactly the right time: three losses in his last four fights, and his last finish came due to his opponent’s injury. He is unquestionably a very talented fighter and, at 32, is still physically in his prime, but I don’t think he has made any significant improvements over the past couple of years.

Costa is an animal. Two straight finishes, and he became the first fighter to knock out or TKO Dan Ige. He is a few years younger than Allen at 29, and each time he steps in the cage, he looks leaps and bounds better than before. I don’t think he will run through Allen, per se, but I don’t think this one is all that competitive. Costa will have a speed and timing advantage that nullifies Allen’s very traditional striking attack. By the fourth round, Allen will be battered and forced to crumble from an onslaught of punches, which will likely start with some sort of spinning attack.

Doo Ho Choi has not fought in a year and a half; does he successfully shake off the ring rust and beat Daniel Santos?

Petela: I can’t believe that Doo Ho Choi’s legendary fight with Cub Swanson was almost ten years ago. That fight gave me nightmares for a month after watching the damage both men took. However, this question isn’t about that fight; it is about his upcoming bout. To keep it short and sweet, I think that, at his advanced fighting age of 35, he struggles to find a rhythm underneath the bright lights of the world-famous Meta Apex.

Daniel Santos has rattled off four straight victories. He finished his last opponent when he was initially preparing to fight Choi before the “Korean Superboy” had to pull out of the contest. This is going to be a hard test for Choi. He’s on the back end of his prime, while Santos is in the middle of his prime at 31 years old. I think Choi will be a half-step slower than his best, and that will cost him dearly. Santos won’t be afraid to stand and trade with Choi, so this one could be really fun for as long as it lasts. Choi gets touched up early, and after eating some big shots from Santos as he looks to find a groove, he will be too tired and battered to damage Santos enough to slow him down. Late TKO win for Santos in this slugfest.

Sumian: Sigh, the fact that this is a co-main event is a clear sign that the quality of cards being put out in 2026 is declining rapidly. Both are fun fighters, but there are little to no stakes in this fight. I’m going to go with Choi to get it done inside the distance, given his experience.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: Cody Brundage has fought five times since Mar. 2025. He continues to be treated as a sacrificial bull or short-notice replacement rather than an actual rostered fighter. He is currently on a three-fight losing streak and desperately needs a good showing to stick around.

Petela: Nicolle Caliari. She is 0-2 inside the UFC and hasn’t looked all that great. The flyweight division isn’t the deepest the promotion has, but going 0-3 to start your tenure inside the organization is not a recipe for a long career with the same employer.

Which fight is the sleeper matchup on this card?

Petela: Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule. These guys are both likely fighting for their jobs. Barez has lost two of his last three, and Gurule has dropped all three of his UFC fights since earning his contract on Dana White’s Contender Series. Neither one of them is going to want the judges to have any say in the outcome of this fight, so expect it to end before the final bell, with one fighter feeling a huge sigh of relief and the other knowing that their UFC career is probably over.

Sumian: I think the Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti fight is going to be a lot better than people may think. Cavalcanti is currently 5-0 in the UFC and will face a stiff test in the Brazilian.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: Malcolm Wellmaker. His opponent, Juan Diaz, is no slouch, but this should be a nice showing for Wellmaker to get back on track after suffering his first loss.

Petela: Andre Petroski. Petroski has a ton of potential. He hits hard and is a very good wrestler, but he has struggled to put things together in the biggest moments. Going against someone like Cody Brundage is just what he needs to get some of his swagger back. All respect in the world to Brundage, but he is at the bottom level of UFC talent. He hasn’t won a fight in his last four fights and desperately needs a win. This should be a showcase performance for Petroski, and he will get an absolutely incredible finish that earns him a bonus.

Pair this card with…

Petela: A fully charged phone. You’re going to need it to check some of these fighters’ records and see how they got into the UFC and why they’re still in the promotion. Not exactly a fight card full of high-profile mixed martial artists.

Sumian: MVP MMA. This card blows, and there is really no reason to tune in, plain and simple. Instead, I will be watching the circus show that is MVP MMA, which will be 1,000 times more entertaining than this card.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Main Card (Paramount+, 7 a.m. ET) FW: Arnold Allen vs. Melquizael Costa Allen Costa FW: Doo Ho Choi vs. Daniel Santos Choi Santos BW: Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Juan Diaz Wellmaker Wellmaker LHW: Modestas Bukauskas vs. Rodolfo Bellato Bukauskas Bellato BW: Timmy Cuamba vs. Benardo Sopaj Cuamba Cuamba WW: Nikolay Veretennikov vs. Khaos Williams Veretennikov Veretennikov Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 4 a.m. ET) LHW: Tuco Tokkos vs. Ivan Erslan Tokkos Erslan LW: Tommy Gantt vs. Trey Ogden Ogden Ogden Women’s BW: Ketlen Vieira vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti Cavalcanti Vieira MW: Andre Petroski vs. Cody Brundage Petroski Petroski Women’s StrawW: Alice Ardelean vs. Polyana Viana Ardelean Ardelean FlyW: Daniel Barez vs. Luis Gurule Barez Barez Women’s StrawW: Shauna Bannon vs. Nicolle Caliari Bannon Bannon