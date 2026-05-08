UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland Weigh-In Results and Video

On Saturday, May 9, the UFC will host UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event features battles for the middleweight and flyweight titles.

The UFC 328 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. The fighters hit the scales on Friday, May 8. Check below for full weigh-in results and video.

WEIGH-IN RESULTS Khamzat Chimaev (185) vs. Sean Strickland (185) – for the middleweight title

Joshua Van (125) vs. Tatsuro Taira (125) – for the flyweight title

Alexander Volkov (257) vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta (264)

Sean Brady (170) vs. Joaquin Buckley (170)

King Green (155) vs. Jeremy Stephens (160)*

Ateba Gautier (185) vs. Ozzy Diaz (186)

Joel Alvarez (170) vs. Yaroslav Amosov (170)

Grant Dawson (156) vs. Mateusz Rebecki (156)

Jim Miller (155) vs. Jared Gordon (156)

Roman Kopylov (185) vs. Marco Tulio (186)

Pat Sabatini (145) vs. William Gomis (145)

Baisangur Susurkaev (186) vs. Djorden Santos (186)

Clayton Carpenter (126) vs. Jose Ochoa (125)

* – Fighter missed weight and fined 30% of purse; bout will proceed at catchweight