UFC 328 Results: Strickland Wins Decision, Van Scores Late TKO

On Saturday, May 9, the UFC hosted UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland, live from the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. The event featured battles for the middleweight and flyweight titles.

The UFC 328 early prelims aired live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Sean Strickland def. Khamzat Chimaev by split decision (47-48, 48-37, 48-47) – wins the middleweight title

Joshua Van def. Tatsuro Taira by TKO (strikes). Round 5, 1:32 – retains the flyweight title

Alexander Volkov def. Waldo Cortes-Acosta by unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Sean Brady def. Joaquin Buckley by unanimous decision (30-25, 30-25, 30-27)

King Green def. Jeremy Stephens by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1. 4:20

Ateba Gautier def. Ozzy Diaz by KO (punch). Round 2, 1:10

Yaroslav Amosav def. Joel Alvarez by submission (arm triangle choke). Round 2, 1:13

Grant Dawson def. Mateusz Rebecki by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:42

Jim Miller def. Jared Gordon by submission (guillotine). Round 1, 3:29

Roman Kopylov def. Marco Tulio by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Pat Sabatini def. William Gomis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Baisangur Susurkaev def. Djorden Santos by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:12

Jose Ochoa def. Clayton Carpenter by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)