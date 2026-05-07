UFC 328: Chimaev vs. Strickland Preview and Predictions

There will be fights in Newark, N.J. this weekend. However, unlike most weekends, these will be sanctioned bouts. Headlining UFC 328 is a middleweight championship fight between former training partners turned bitter rivals. Sean Strickland lost the belt to Dricus Du Plessis, who then lost the belt to current champion Khamzat Chimaev. Strickland will look to get the belt back and prove that MMA math means nothing. He will also look to become the first man to defeat Chimaev. Chimaev will look to shut the mouth of the outspoken American former champion by implementing his wrestling-heavy style and dominating a 25-minute fight.

In the co-main event, the flyweight title will be on the line. Joshua Van won the title in weird fashion, after Alexandre Pantoja injured his arm in the first round of their fight last December. For his first defense, he takes on a surging Japanese contender in Tatsuro Taira. Both of these two have something to prove and can potentially get the job done wherever the fight goes. Van is not only looking to defend the title, but he is looking to be validated as the champion due to the weird circumstances that lead to him becoming the titleholder.

Also on the main card is a heavyweight tilt between longtime contender and former Bellator champion Alexander Volkov and recent prospect-turned-contender Waldo Cortes-Acosta. A pair of strikers, this affair should be some of the most technically impressive action the heavyweight division has to offer. Welterweights find themselves on the main card as well, as Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley fight to remain relevant at the top of the weight class at 170 pounds. Opening the main card is a lightweight fight featuring two veterans. King Green has won two fights consecutively after losing a pair of fights. His opponent, Jeremy Stephens, has won just one fight since 2018. Both men are nearing the end of their careers and will likely have just a fight or two left before they retire.

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The UFC 328 early prelims air live on UFC Fight Pass and Paramount+ starting at 5 p.m. ET, followed by the preliminary and main cards on Paramount+ at 7 p.m. ET and 9 p.m. ET, respectively. Matthew Petela and Andrew Sumian are here to preview the show.

The trash talk leading up to this main event has been intense; will the fight live up to the expectations the combatants are setting with their words?

Sumian: Given the two individuals involved in this main event, there is not a chance on earth the fight delivers to the level of trash talk. Both Chimaev and Strickland are two of the most aggressive trash talkies in the game, but their in cage performance does not always translate to the aggression and violence that they promise. That being said, this is a pretty fascinating main event for several reasons. First, this will mark Chimaev’s first title defense after capturing the throne in August of 2025. It will be interesting to see how he handles the pressure of defending the title and expectations of completely dismantling Strickland with ease. Second, Strickland is unpredictable to say the least. He has already shown his ability to pull off impressive upsets and continues to cement himself as a top three middleweight performance after performance. Will Chimaev obliterate Strickland like many expect him to or will the challenger pull off the unthinkable once again?

This is a tale of two very different fighters. Strickland averages over six significant strikers per minute and averages a 76 percent takedown defense which is an important stat in this fight. On the other hand, Chimaev averages 5.29 takedowns per 15 minutes and attempts almost two submissions per 15 minutes. In addition, the champion is very capable of striking which was on full display in the Gerald Meerschaert and Gilbert Burns flights. It would be awesome to see Chimaev stand and bang with Strickland given the bitterness these two have for one another. However, I just do not see that happening. Despite Strickland having a pretty good takedown defense, he is going to go down at several points in this fight. Once we get to the ground, it is Chimaev’s world and the challenger will have to do his best to survive and get back to his feet. My heart wants Strickland to pull off the upset but I have to go with the champion in this case. Chimaev 49-46 unanimous decision. I sincerely hope the UFC does not let him move up to light heavyweight just yet given there are capable title challengers waiting in the wings.

Petela: Sometimes I get so nervous about fights because they are such a guarantee to be exciting that no matter what they can’t live up to expectations. However, this is the opposite type of fight. My expectations are so low for the entertainment factor of this fight that it can only overperform. It’s pretty clear that it should go one of two ways; either Khamzat Chimaev takes Strickland down and lands a smattering of ground and pound for twenty-five minutes or Sean Strickland puts on a boxing and anti-wrestling clinic and point fights his way to a decision victory.

That being said, I think this one will end up being exhilarating and will not go the distance. Something is telling me that Strickland is going to shock the world. There is now enough tape out there on Chimaev that the folks at Xtreme Couture will be able to simulate his style and gameplan effectively. Takedown defense has always been a strength of the brash American and with an extra focus on that over the last two fight camps in preparation for Anthony Hernandez and now Chimaev I think it holds up better than people are expecting. He will force a bad shot from Chimaev by the third round and land a big enough punch off the back foot that it alters Chimaev. From there it will be a barrage of punches that crumble the Chechen wrestler and secure Strickland a win and the title as middleweight champion once again.

Joshua Van won the title in a bit of a freak incident; will he gain legitimacy as champion by defeating Tatsuro Taira in emphatic fashion?

Petela: That’s a pretty interesting question and I suppose the ultimate answer is no but not because I think he is going to lose, I just don’t think he will be the legitimate champion in many people’s eyes until and unless he beats Alexandre Pantoja in a rematch. As far as his fight this weekend, I do think that he will retain his belt and defeat Tatsuro Taira.

Both of these guys are insanely talented and are about as well rounded as it gets. This fight will be awesome. They both can get the job done wherever the fight goes, and both have well above average gas tanks so for all five rounds they will have the energy to keep up a good pace. Picking this fight isn’t easy but using MMA math and the eye test I think Joshua Van retains the belt. They both recently fought Brandon Royval with Van notching a decision win and Taira coming up short via split decision. After re-watching those fights I think Van will be able to keep the fight on the feet where he will have a slight advantage and avoid getting hit cleanly by the power of Taira. I don’t think this one ends early, it will go the distance and could end up being an instant classic but Van will have done enough to win the fight on all three scorecards.

Sumian: This is a truly intriguing title fight. I am a big fan of both guys and expect this to be the best fight of the evening. What is interesting to me about this fight is just how many people are picking Taira to take the throne. I am not saying that Van is being discredited but it does seem like there are some concerns about the champion’s readiness for a title reign given the way he won the belt. Personally, I think Van is more than capable of handling the pressure and he has proven just how good he is time after time. Taira is a formidable challenger and certainly one of the five best flyweights in the world right now.

The champion averages a ridiculous 8.84 significant strikers per minute but also absorbs 6.39 significant strikes per minute. He averages a fairly good takedown defense at 81% and is almost certainly going to want to keep this fight on the feet. The challenger averages 3.12 takedowns per 15 minutes but averages a very poor takedown defense at 45%. Taira will do whatever it takes to get this fight to the ground despite having a significant height and reach advantage.

I can see why people would pick Taira to win given his physical and grappling advantages, but the champion will reign supreme on Saturday. Van will use his speed and movement to pick apart Taira and land some big shots. This will force the challenger to shoot for desperate takedowns which Van will be able to defend a majority of the time. In round three or four, Van will continue to bludgeon Taira with combinations before dropping him and securing a TKO victory.

Who’s the biggest winner at UFC 328?

Sumian: Yaroslav Amosov. I understand why King Green and Jeremy Stephens are on the main card but this would have been a good opportunity to showcase the former Bellator champion on a big stage. He will finish Joel Alvarez in impressive fashion and snap his four fight win streak. Amosov is 32 years old and could be one of the best welterweight in the world right now. An impressive win over the always tough Alvarez will earn him a top 15 opponent for his next UFC outing.

Petela: Sean Strickland. He is an absolute nightmare on the microphone and will look ridiculous if he doesn’t get the job done after all of his trash talk. However, he will seize the moment and score a major upset and once again have the chance to shut up the haters.

Who’s the biggest loser at UFC 328?

Petela: Waldo Cortes-Acosta. He is on a hot streak and quickly climbing the heavyweight rankings. In such a shallow division he isn’t far away from a title shot but all of that momentum stops this weekend when he runs into Alexander Volkov. The length and reach of Volkov will cause problems for the Cuban contender and he the reason why he comes up short in a tactical, if not all that entertaining, bout.

Sumian: The loser of Sean Brady and Joaquin Buckley. The loser of this fight will never fight for a title. Both combatants are in a critical moment in their careers and a win is absolutely necessary for them to maintain their relevance in the stacked welterweight division.

What one fighter’s UFC career is on the ropes at this event?

Sumian: I know Jeremy Stephens is a legend and all, but what are we doing here? He is 1-8-1 in his last 10 mma fights. There is absolutely a chance he can go out there on Saturday and knock Green out, but this second stint with the UFC is just confusing to say the least.

Petela: Roman Kopylov. He is on the verge of a three fight losing streak heading into this weekend. He had a lot of potential earlier in his career but that never really manifested. He came up short in big moments, including his big test against Anthony Hernandez and his two most recent bouts against Paulo Costa and Gregory Rodrigues. Another loss could mean it is time for the Russian fighter to look for employment elsewhere.

Which fight is the sleeper match-up on this card?

Petela: Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis. Sabatini has won three in a row and has twelve wins by submission over his career. Combine that with Gomis, who has won thirteen of his last fourteen fights and who can compete wherever the fight goes and you have a recipe for a show stealer early on in the night. It also doesn’t hurt that Sabatini is a Philadelphia area native who will be fighting far enough from home that there won’t be added pressure but close enough that the crowd will be in his corner and you have all the makings for an exciting bout.

Sumian: I am a sucker for watching both Grant Dawson and Mateusz Rebecki fight. Dawson has always shown the potential of being a top lightweight but comes up short when the lights are too bright. Rebecki is an excitement machine and has earned three back to back fights of the nights in his last three UFC bouts which is crazy. This fight is going to be awesome from start to finish.

Who takes home the “Performance of the Night” honors?

Sumian: I know it’s an easy answer, but let’s not pretend that Ateba Gautier is not going to knockout Osman Diaz out in the first round. Diaz is 10-3 in his mma career and has been knocked out in all three of his losses. Gautier gets it done in the first round again and continues to climb the middleweight ladder.

Petela: Jeremy Stephens. He hasn’t fought in the UFC in over a year and hasn’t won a fight inside the promotion since 2018. Not exactly a stellar resume but he is still one of the hardest hitters the lighter weight classes have ever seen and he will hit King Green. Green’s style of trying to goad opponents into swinging wildly and leaving themselves open for counter shots is fun but at this point in his career he’s not quite as slick as he was in years prior. Stephens will connect with heavy punches as Green tries and fails to slip and rip and will end up looking up at the lights after getting put unconscious.

Pair this card with…

Petela: Well this fight card is in Newark, NJ so if you’re going to watch it live be sure to wear a bullet proof vest. If you’re watching it at home grab a slice of the Garden State’s best export other than my old man, pizza. I don’t want to hear any nonsense that New York has better pizza and don’t even think about calling Chicago casserole pizza and defaming one of the best foods on the planet.

Sumian: A banana split. This is the best card the UFC has put together in the year of 2026. It is layered and has many components to it just like a banana split. I believe this card will deliver even if the main event is not as exciting as people want it to be.

FIGHT PICKS Fight Sumian’s Pick Petela’s Pick Main Card (Paramount+, 9 p.m. ET) MW Championship: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Sean Strickland Chimaev Strickland FlyW Championship: Joshua Van vs. Tatsuro Taira Van Van HW: Alexander Volkov vs. Waldo Cortes-Acosta Cortes-Acosta Volkov WW: Sean Brady vs. Joaquim Buckley Brady Brady LW: King Green vs. Jeremy Stephens Green Stephens Preliminary Card (Paramount+, 7 p.m. ET) MW: Ateba Gautier vs. Ozzy Diaz Gautier Gautier WW: Joel Alvarez vs. Yaroslav Amosov Amosov Alvarez LW: Grant Dawson vs. Mateusz Rebecki Dawson Rebecki LW: Jim Miller vs. Jared Gordon Gordon Miller Early Prelims (Paramount+/UFC Fight Pass, 5 p.m. ET) MW: Roman Kopylov vs. Marco Tulio Kopylov Kopylov FW: Pat Sabatini vs. William Gomis Sabatini Sabatini MW: Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Djorden Santos Susurkaev Susurkaev FlyW: Clayton Carpenter vs. Jose Ochoa Carpenter Carpenter