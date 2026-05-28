SENSHI 31 Brings Combat Sports Royalty to Bulgaria

The city of Plovdiv has long stood as one of Europe’s oldest cultural landmarks, but on May 30, the historic Ancient Theatre will trade classical performances for combat as SENSHI 31 Gladiators arrives with one of the most ambitious martial arts showcases of the year.

Set against the backdrop of Bulgaria’s iconic amphitheater, the latest edition of the SENSHI series promises more than a standard fight card. The event blends elite striking competition with the ceremonial presence of some of the most decorated names in kickboxing and Kyokushin karate history, creating a spectacle designed as much around legacy as it is violence.

Headlining the attraction is the inaugural SENSHI Grand Prix lightweight tournament at 70 kilograms, a one-night elimination bracket that adds immediate stakes to an already stacked evening. While SENSHI has steadily carved out a reputation for high-level striking action in Europe, the addition of a Grand Prix format injects an old-school edge reminiscent of the tournament structures that helped define the golden era of K-1.

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The lightweight division has historically been one of combat sports’ deepest talent pools, and the tournament concept ensures every exchange inside the Ancient Theatre carries heightened consequences. One mistake can end a fighter’s night. One dominant run can create a breakout star.

But as compelling as the tournament may be, SENSHI 31 also doubles as a gathering of combat sports royalty.

Few names in kickboxing history command more respect than Ernesto Hoost. The four-time K-1 World Champion remains one of the most technically complete heavyweights the sport has ever seen, and his presence alone gives the event additional prestige. Hoost’s influence on modern striking still echoes throughout kickboxing decades after his championship reigns.

Standing alongside him is another giant of the K-1 era, Semmy Schilt. The towering Dutch legend captured four K-1 Grand Prix championships and became one of the most dominant heavyweight strikers of his generation through a suffocating combination of precision, reach, and composure. Schilt’s résumé stretches beyond kickboxing into Pancrase and Kudo competition, reinforcing the crossover spirit that SENSHI continues to embrace.

The lineup of legends continues with Albert Kraus, the inaugural K-1 World MAX champion whose aggressive style helped define the early days of elite lightweight kickboxing. Kraus was instrumental in elevating the lighter weight classes during a period when heavyweight stars dominated global attention.

Joining the festivities is Andy Souwer, another iconic figure from the K-1 MAX generation. Souwer’s decorated career included championships across K-1, Shootboxing, and Muay Thai, cementing his status as one of the most accomplished lighter-weight strikers in combat sports history.

SENSHI’s connection to Kyokushin karate also remains central to the promotion’s identity, and that philosophy will be reflected throughout the weekend. Nicholas Pettas, the final uchi-deshi personally trained under Kyokushin founder Masutatsu Oyama, returns once again as part of the event’s leadership and presentation team.

The karate representation extends further with internationally respected figures including Tariel Nikoleishvili, Zahari Damyanov, Jan Soukup, and Petar Martinov — all decorated competitors whose accomplishments in Kyokushin competition helped establish their reputations globally.

The presence of so many accomplished martial artists under one roof highlights what separates SENSHI from many modern fight promotions. While the organization certainly delivers action inside the ring, it also leans heavily into preserving martial arts tradition and honoring the figures who shaped the sports that modern striking athletes now compete in.

That philosophy extends beyond fight night itself. From May 27 through May 31, SENSHI’s accompanying international training camp will give participants the rare opportunity to learn directly from many of the legends attending the event. For younger fighters and martial artists, it becomes more than a seminar — it becomes a bridge between generations.

As combat sports continue evolving toward entertainment-driven presentation, SENSHI has managed to build a lane that still values heritage. Hosting the event inside the Ancient Theatre of Plovdiv only reinforces that atmosphere. The venue transforms the card from a standard arena show into something visually and culturally distinct.

For one night, one of Europe’s oldest landmarks becomes the center of the striking world.

And with a Grand Prix tournament, international talent, and multiple combat sports legends converging in Bulgaria, SENSHI 31 Gladiators feels positioned to deliver one of the year’s most memorable kickboxing events.