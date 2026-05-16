Road to UFC 2026: Breaking Down the Flyweight Cast

The Road to UFC tournament is back for another year and aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s premiere takes place on May 28 and 29, and streams live from the Galaxy Arena in Macau.

The Roster

Ryoga Arimoto (10-1-2, Gonz Gym, Japan) Eros Baluyot (7-0, Submission Sport, Philippines) Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar (6-0, Shandas MMA, Mongolia) Joseph Larcinese (5-0, Igor MMA Academy, Australia) Ji Niushiyue (16-4, Enbo Fight Club, China) Kaito Oda (8-2, Carpe Diem, Japan) Takaya Suzuki (7-1, LDH Martial Arts, Japan) Takeru Uchida (8-2, The Blackbelt Japan, Japan)

The Favorite: Joseph Larcinese

The least experienced fighter in this tournament is also the favorite, which is a testament to how good Joseph Larcinese already is. The slick jiu-jitsu practitioner is a talened ground fighter that is the Eternal MMA Champion, something he earned in his most recent fight against Contender Series vet Anthony Drilich. He is undefeated as a pro and amateur, a testament to his overall abilities. He is going to be a tough out for anybody who stands opposite of him in this tournament.

The Dark Horse: Ji Niushiyue

A 20-fight veteran, Chinese fighter Ji Niushiyue is a four-time Road to UFC fight veteran. The 25-year-old fighter went 2-1 in the 2023 tournament, beating Billy Pasulatan and Seung Guk Choi before falling to Rei Tsuruya in the finas. He was then ousted in the first round of the 2024 tournament by Dong Hun Choi. Since that loss, he’s gone 3-0 to get back to this tournament, including besting Road to UFC vet Kai Yoshida. This well-rounded fighter should be one to keep an eye on yet again.

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The Long Shot: Kaito Oda

The biggest long shot in my estimation is Japan’s Kaito Oda, a young Japanese submission wrestler. He has some skills, but his strength of schedule hasn’t been the highest. He is the Grachan Champion, which holds some water, but two fights ago, he lost to an opponent with a 7-7 record. That’s a big red flag for me coming into a tournament with some real solid talent.

The Rest

Eros Baluyot is the oldest fighter in this tournament at 33 years old, but brings a really solid submission wrestling style with him to the cage. He’s a prolific finisher with all but one of those wins coming by way of submission. His opposition hasn’t been the greatest of quality, but you can tell Baluyot is not one to mess with on the mat.

Takeru Uchida is just 23 years old coming into this tournament and another really strong submission grappler to keep an eye on. All eight of his wins come by tapout, though his two losses also come by submission. He’s still not hit his prime and is still growing, so he may be a fighter of the future, but given his matchup with fellow grappler Baluyot, that could be a real treat for jiu-jitsu fans in the sport.

Otgonbaatar Boldbaatar is like some of the Mongolian fighters we have seen come on the scene lately. They have solid kickboxing and aggressive overall striking mixed with a strong submission wrestling attack. The 23-year-old is a finisher and will be happy to fight his opponents wherever they wish to engage. He could be an under-the-radar guy to watch.

Takaya Suzki is just a puppy at 21 years old, making him the youngest fighter in the flyweight bracket. He’s more known to fight fans in the United States since he’s been the Fury FC Champion since January, when he scored an upset over Antonio Figueiredo to strike gold. He’s a very good striker with a good kickboxing style and solid power for a guy his weight. He could really be a dark horse in this tournament as well.

Finally, Ryoga Arimotois a good rounded fighter that is the Shooto Champion in Japana. His strength of schedule is also so-so at best, though he’s shown he’s a talented fighter when the bell sounds. He has the tough task of fighting Joseph Larcinese in the first round.