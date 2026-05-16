Road to UFC 2026: Breaking Down the Featherweight Cast

The Road to UFC tournament is back for another year and aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s premiere takes place on May 28 and 29, and streams live from the Galaxy Arena in Macau.

The Roster

Ahejiang Ailinuer (16-3, Warriors Fighting Club, China) Jin Aoi (16-6-1, Shooto Gym, Japan) Dagiisuren Chagnaadori (10-2, Shandas MMA, Mongolia) Gwan Woo Lim (5-1, Extreme Combat, South Korea) George Mangos (8-1, Lion’s Den Academy, Australia) Young Jae Song (9-1-1, Havas, South Korea) Yuito Yanagawa (8-1, K-PLACE, Japan) Rege Zhen (11-1, Enbo Fight Club, China)

The Favorite: George Mangos

George Mangos is a familiar face for casual fans, as he competed in the Contender Series last year in a close losing effort to Radley da Silva. That said, Mangos continues to be a top prospect at 145 pounds, especially at the age of 22. He is very well-rounded, having some very underrated striking and a really strong ground game. His big hole is the counter-wrestling as seen in the fight da Silva, though he shouldn’t see a ton of wrestlers in this tournament. He figures to be the biggest favorite in any of this year’s Road to UFC tournaments.

The Dark Horse: Gwan Woo Lim

The dark horse to keep your eye on in this tournament is Gwan Woo Lim, a 24-year-old Korean fighter who has quickly risen up the ranks. Despite losing a fight in 2023 on ONE Friday Fights, he has a massive win over last year’s Road to UFC favorite Yuji Ephoeviga, whom Lim TKO’d with ground-and-pound in just under a round. His rounded game could carry him to at least the semifinals here.

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The Long Shot: Ahejiang Ailinuer

Though he is among the most experienced guy in this featherweight tournament, Ahejiang Ailinuer appears to be a bit of a long shot in this tournament. Though he has 19 pro fights, his competition level has not been the strongest and has losses in two fights to guys with 16-10 and 2-1 records. He’s a finisher and when he does, he does so in the first round, so he’s going to need to try and get that finish early or he could be leaving himself at the mercy of a tough opponent like Gwan Woo Lim.

The Rest

Yurito Yanagawa is a young Japanese fighter who is the Pancrase Champion. He’s a physically strong fighter known for his solid ground game, which he will need to attempt to employ against George Mangos in this tournament.

Rege Zhen is a touted Chinese prospect known for a tough ground game and powerful punching power. He’s a talented athlete who has fought up at lightweight as well, showing he will have some size. He could be an under-the-radar fighter to watch.

Dagiisuren Chagnaadorj is a big, strong Mongolian fighter who likes to impose wrestling and ground dominance in his fights. He does have some solid punching power on the feet as well. His strength of schedule is so-so at best, and he has lost two fights to opponents with slightly over .500 records.

Jin Aoi is a Road to UFC veteran, being defeated in the first round of last year’s tournament to Chang Min Yoon. He is known for some wild finishes in Japan using techniques such as soccer kicks and flying knees, a testament to his striking. That said, soccer kicks will not be allowed here. His striking will be key to his success.

Finally, Young Jae Song is another fighter to keep your eye on, especially given his road to the finals on his side of the bracket. Song is a power striker who mixes up well to the head and body and has immense stopping power. He also had one shot in the Road to UFC tournament in 2024, where he was bested by decision against Masuto Kawana.