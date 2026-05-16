Road to UFC 2026: Breaking Down the Bantamweight Cast

The Road to UFC tournament is back for another year and aims to give top prospects a chance to impress the UFC brass in an attempt to earn a contract with the company. The show’s premiere takes place on May 28 and 29, and streams live from the Galaxy Arena in Macau.

The Roster

Kimbert Alintozon (7-3, The Alpha One, Philippines) Rabindra Dhant (9-1, Lock-n-Roll MMA, Nepal) Chungreng Koren (7-2, Warrior’s Cove MMA, India) Yunosuke Minami (6-0, Brave Gym, Japan) Ryuho Miyaguchi (7-0, Cobra Kai MMA Dojo, Japan) Kasib Murdoch (7-0, Freestyle MMA, New Zealand) Ryo Tajima (10-3, Oota Dojo, Japan) Haitao Ti (18-6, Haoyue Fight Gym, China)

The Favorite: Kasib Murdoch

The favorite to watch in this tournament bracket will be Kiwi fighter Kasib Murdoch, a fighter who ran a 10-0 amateur record before turning pro and now running a 7-0 record. Murdoch is a gifted ground fighter who has scored most of his wins by submission or ground-and-pound. He is the Hex Fight Series Champion, an organization that hosts some of the best prospects down under.

The Dark Horse: Ryuho Miyaguchi

Ryoho Miyaguchi is a real dark horse who I think can make a run in this tournament. A tall, long bantamweight, Miyaguchi is undefeated thus far with all but one of his wins coming by knockout. He’s a very talented, powerful striker who uses a variety of techniques. He’s coming off his biggest win to date against Teruto Ishiara, a UFC vet that he thoroughly outpointed in that fight.

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The Long Shot: Kimbert Alintozon

A late addition to the tournament after previous favorite Matty Iann was forced to drop out, Kimbert Alintozon has a tall task in this tournament. The Filipino sports a record of fighting subpar-to-par talent to mixed results. He is a finisher, but he has a short camp against a guy in Rabindra Dhant who could be a dark horse in his own right.

The Rest

Yunosuke Minami is a young 25-year-old fighter who is the champion of the Gladiator promotion. That said, his level of competition there has not been the highest. In his time there, though, he has been a knockout machine and has led to his current undefeated record. He will have a tall order to getting to the finals, starting with Kasib Murdoch.

Rabindra Dhant hails from Nepal, a country not known for their MMA talent. However, Dhant has certainly emerged from that country as a solid prospect, especially seeing as he won the Matrix Fight Night Championship in India. He is known for his ground game, especially his top game where he often finishes with ground-and-pound.

Haitao Ti is an experienced Chinese fighter with 24 pro fights to his name. He is coming off a win over Road to UFC vet Gugun Gusman, though he does have some questionable losses on his record. One thing we can say is that he is a finisher, with 17 of his 18 wins coming by knockout or submission.

Ryo Tajima is the Pancrase Champion, which is a solid accolade to have. Though he’s 3-2 in his last five fights, he has a strong strength of schedule throughout his 13-fight pro career. He’s especially known for his wrestling and grappling, which has led to ground-and-pound finishes in most of his stoppage wins.

Finally, Chungreng Koren is the last fighter in this bracket. The Indian fighter comes in on very late notice for You Min Shin, so should also be considered a long shot. He enters the tournament coming off a loss to Rabindra Dhant, also in this tournament. One would think the UFC matchmakers could have found another fighter not coming off a loss to fill in, but Koren will get the call and attempt to implement his wrestling game.