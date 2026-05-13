Precision Meets Chaos: Fiziev and Torres Headline UFC’s Explosive Return to Baku

The UFC’s return to Azerbaijan feels less like a revisit and more like a statement.

After planting its flag in the region with a successful debut in 2025, the promotion heads back to Baku on Jun. 27 with a card that leans heavily into violence, volatility, and the kind of stylistic clashes that rarely need a sales pitch. At the center of it all is a lightweight bout that pairs precision with chaos, as Rafael Fiziev and Manuel Torres prepare to collide inside the National Gymnastics Arena.

Fiziev, the ninth-ranked contender, has long been one of the most technically refined strikers at 155 pounds. Fighting out of Phuket, Thailand, his Muay Thai base is as violent as it is beautiful, blending balance, timing, and punishing counters into a style that has produced highlight finishes over names like Rafael dos Anjos and Brad Riddell. More importantly, he’s already delivered in this market. A unanimous decision win over Ignacio Bahamondes in Baku last year gave local fans a taste of his craft – and now, he returns with expectations firmly attached.

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Across from him stands Torres, a fighter who doesn’t deal in rounds so much as moments. With 16 of his 17 wins ending inside the first frame, the Mexican knockout artist has built a reputation as one of the most dangerous fast starters in the division. His run through the UFC has been equal parts efficient and explosive, earning performance bonuses in each of his five victories while stopping the likes of Grant Dawson, Drew Dober, and Nikolas Motta.

This is the kind of matchup that doesn’t need five rounds to deliver consequences. Fiziev offers polish, patience, and elite-level shot selection. Torres brings immediacy – the constant threat that one exchange is all it takes.

The co-main event follows a similar blueprint, trading structure for spectacle.

Shara Magomedov and Michel Pereira are, in many ways, kindred spirits – fighters who treat the Octagon like a canvas rather than a battleground. Magomedov’s forward pressure and knockout instincts have made him one of the more intriguing middleweight additions in recent memory, while Pereira remains one of the sport’s most unpredictable showmen, capable of ending a fight or stealing it with sheer audacity.

Together, they form a co-main event that promises motion, risk, and the very real possibility of something unforgettable.

Beyond the marquee bouts, the card leans into its international flavor while giving local fans a reason to invest early and often. Nazim Sadykhov returns with hometown support behind him, while a collection of rising contenders and proven names fill out a lineup that prioritizes action over hierarchy.

There’s a clear theme here: movement. Not just in the Octagon, but in the rankings, in careers, and in the UFC’s continued push into new and developing markets. Baku may not yet be a traditional fight capital, but cards like this suggest it’s being treated like one.

UFC Fight Night: Fiziev vs. Torres Fight Card

Rafael Fiziev vs. Manuel Torres

Shara Magomedov vs. Michel Pereira

Nazim Sadykhov vs. Matheus Camilo

Asu Almabayev vs. Charles Johnson

Ikram Aliskerov vs. Brunno Ferreira

Abus Magomedov vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk

Adul Rakhman Yakhyaev vs. Julius Walker

Farman Hasanov vs. Eric Nolan

Ismail Naurdiev vs. Marvin Vettori

Nursulton Ruziboev vs. Andrey Pulyaev

Daniil Donchenko vs. Andreas Gustafsson

Bekzat Almakhan vs. Jean Matsumoto