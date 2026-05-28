PFL San Diego Loaded with Star Power and Rising Contenders

The Professional Fighters League heads back to Southern California on Jun. 27 with a card that blends hometown favorites, unbeaten prospects and divisional intrigue, as PFL San Diego Presented by GOVX arrives at Pechanga Arena San Diego.

Headlining the event is one of the biggest names on the PFL roster, Long Beach native AJ McKee, who returns to action against undefeated Russian standout Salamat Isbulaev in a featherweight showdown that could carry major title implications moving forward.

For McKee, the assignment is another opportunity to remind the MMA world why he remains one of the most dangerous and versatile fighters outside the UFC. The former Bellator champion has spent years competing against elite opposition and continues to be one of the faces of the PFL brand. Fighting once again in Southern California only adds to the atmosphere surrounding his return.

Advertisement



Standing across from him is Isbulaev, an unbeaten prospect who has quietly built momentum with a perfect professional record. While McKee enters as the proven commodity, Isbulaev represents the kind of dangerous, surging challenger capable of shaking up an entire division with one statement performance.

The co-main event brings another hometown connection to the spotlight as San Diego’s own Liz Carmouche takes on Brazil’s Viviane Araújo in a women’s flyweight clash. Carmouche continues to compete at a high level deep into her career and remains one of the most recognizable veterans in women’s MMA. Competing in front of a local crowd could provide an extra edge as she looks to defend her position near the top of the division.

Araújo, meanwhile, brings extensive UFC experience and aggressive striking into the matchup. The Brazilian veteran has faced elite competition throughout her career and has the kind of résumé that makes her a dangerous opponent for anyone in the division.

The rest of the main card features several intriguing matchups, including a lightweight meeting between Alexander Shabliy and Alfie Davis. Shabliy has long been considered one of the most technically polished fighters outside the UFC, while Davis continues to emerge as one of Europe’s most entertaining and battle-tested competitors.

At light heavyweight, Rob Wilkinson returns against Abraham Bably in a matchup that could produce fireworks. Wilkinson remains one of the division’s most aggressive finishers and always brings pressure from the opening bell.

The preliminary card offers a strong mix of prospects and veterans. Undefeated featherweight Khasan Magomedsharipov looks to continue his rise when he meets Josh Weems, while Ariane Lipski faces Jena Bishop in a compelling women’s flyweight bout.

One of the more interesting additions to the undercard sees 2025 PFL World Tournament bantamweight finalist Justin Wetzell take on Sarvarjon Khamidov. The matchup carries significant divisional relevance and could quickly elevate the winner into the title conversation.

Elsewhere, unbeaten lightweights Gamid Khizriev and Lorenzo Parente square off in a battle of emerging talent, while Shannon Clark meets Ilara Joanne in another women’s flyweight contest. Opening the event, undefeated prospect Cobey Fehr makes his return against promotional newcomer Daniel Bzdigian.

Beyond the fights themselves, PFL San Diego also serves as a centerpiece for the organization’s new partnership with GOVX. The collaboration will spotlight military members, first responders and government personnel throughout fight week and on event night, including the featured “Military Row” initiative honoring San Diego’s deep military ties.

With established stars, rising prospects and local favorites all sharing the spotlight, PFL San Diego has the ingredients to become one of the promotion’s strongest summer events.

PFL San Diego Fight Card

AJ McKee vs. Salamat Isbulaev Liz Carmouche vs. Viviane Araújo Alexander Shabliy vs. Alfie Davis Abraham Bably vs. Rob Wilkinson Khasan Magomedsharipov vs. Josh Weems Ariane Lipski vs. Jena Bishop Justin Wetzell vs. Sarvarjon Khamidov Gamid Khizriev vs. Lorenzo Parente Shannon Clark vs. Ilara Joanne Cobey Fehr vs. Daniel Bzdigian