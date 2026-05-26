PFL MENA Finalizes Jeddah Card Headlined by Hattan Alsaif’s Pro Debut

The Professional Fighters League has finalized the lineup for its upcoming PFL MENA event on Jun. 19, as the promotion returns to Jeddah with a card featuring tournament action and several of the region’s top emerging prospects.

The event takes place at the King Abdullah Sports City Indoor Arena and will be headlined by the professional debut of Saudi amateur standout Hattan Alsaif, who faces Algeria’s Dania Ouhachi in a showcase main event.

Alsaif enters the bout after building a strong following throughout the Middle East during her amateur run. Widely viewed as one of the top female MMA prospects in the region, she now makes the transition to the professional ranks in front of a home audience.

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Also featured prominently on the card is undefeated Saudi flyweight Malik Basahel, who meets Morocco’s Imad El Azami in a showcase contest. Basahel has quickly emerged as one of the breakout names under the PFL MENA banner, earning finishes in all three of his professional victories thus far.

The event will additionally include first-round tournament bouts in the featherweight and welterweight divisions.

In featherweight tournament action, Morocco’s Rachid El Hazoume takes on Egypt’s Ahmed Tarek, while veteran Algerian fighter Elias Boudegzdame faces Iraq’s Hussein Salem.

The welterweight bracket features several notable matchups, including Morocco’s Badreddine Diani against unbeaten Egyptian prospect Yousef Adel. Palestine’s Omar Hussein is also set to compete against Egypt’s Ahmed Darwish, while Morocco’s Wissame Akhmouch meets Algeria’s Abdelkrim Zouad.

An alternate welterweight showcase matchup between Hassan Shaaban and Hazem Kayyali has also been announced.

Additional bouts are expected to be added to the lineup in the coming weeks.

PFL MENA: Jeddah Fight Card

Hattan Alsaif vs. Dania Ouhachi

Malik Basahel vs. Imad El Azami

Rachid El Hazoume vs. Ahmed Tarek

Elias Boudegzdame vs. Hussein Salem

Badreddine Diani vs. Yousef Adel

Omar Hussein vs. Ahmed Darwish

Wissame Akhmouch vs. Abdelkrim Zouad

Hassan Shaaban vs. Hazem Kayyali