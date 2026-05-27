PFL Brussels Results: Habirora Sleeps Henderson in 20 Seconds

The Professional Fighters League made a memorable stop in Belgium as PFL Brussels delivered a night packed with highlight-reel finishes, breakout performances, and statements from some of Europe’s top MMA talent.

The biggest moment of the evening belonged to Belgium’s own Patrick “The Belgian Bomber” Habirora, who needed just 20 seconds to score a stunning knockout victory over former UFC and WEC lightweight champion Benson Henderson. Habirora uncorked a leaping left hook that immediately shut the lights out on the MMA veteran, sending the Brussels crowd into a frenzy.

Now undefeated at 9-0 with eight finishes, Habirora continues to build momentum as one of the most dangerous rising stars in European MMA. The emphatic finish instantly elevated his profile within PFL and positioned him as a fighter to watch moving forward.

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In the co-main event, France’s Taylor Lapilus extended his winning streak to six fights with a dominant unanimous decision over England’s Jake Hadley. Lapilus controlled the pace throughout the bout with sharp striking and disciplined cage control, proving once again why he belongs among the elite bantamweights competing under the PFL banner. Following the victory, Lapilus made it clear he believes a title opportunity should be next.

Belgium also celebrated another massive performance when Boris Mbarga Atangana overwhelmed veteran Jared Gooden in the opening round. A crushing head kick visibly hurt Gooden before Atangana swarmed with punches along the cage, forcing the referee to step in. The unbeaten Belgian middleweight announced himself in emphatic fashion and added another explosive finish to an already impressive résumé.

One of the evening’s most competitive matchups came in a special collaboration bout with Rizin Fighting Federation, where former RIZIN champion Naoki Inoue edged 2025 PFL Bantamweight Tournament Champion Marcirley Alves via split decision. The bout featured nonstop exchanges and razor-close action, but Inoue’s distance management and timing proved enough to sway the judges.

The main card opened with a spectacular finish from featherweight contender Asaël Adjoudj, who knocked out former Shooto champion Keisuke Sasu with a devastating head kick in the second round. Adjoudj showcased his elite kickboxing pedigree throughout the contest before landing the fight-ending strike that further strengthened his case for a future title opportunity.

The preliminary card also featured several notable performances. Gustavo Oliveira secured a guillotine choke submission over Baris Adiguzel, while Movsar Ibragimov earned a rear-naked choke finish against Shane Campbell. Khamzat Abaev added another quick knockout to the evening’s highlight package, and Donegi Abena picked up his professional MMA debut victory after Joe Schilling was unable to continue following a foul.

With electric finishes, hometown heroes delivering under pressure, and several contenders emerging across multiple divisions, PFL Brussels proved to be one of the promotion’s most entertaining European events of the year.

FULL RESULTS Patrick Habirora def. Benson Henderson by knockout (punches). Round 1, 0:20 Taylor Lapilus def. Jake Hadley by unanimous decision (30-27 x 3) Boris Atangana def. Jared Gooden by knockout (punches). Round 1, 1:05 Naoki Inoue def. Marcirley Alves by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28) Asaël Adjoudj def. Keisuke Sasu by knockout (head kick). Round 2, 2:22 Gustavo Oliveira def. Baris Adiguzel by submission (guillotine choke). Round 2, 1:10 Donegi Abena def. Joe Schilling by TKO (retirement from illegal headbutt). Round 1, 0:37 Movsar Ibragimov def. Shane Campbell by submission (rear-naked choke). Round 1, 3:28 Khamzat Abaev def. Luca Poclit by knockout (strikes). Round 1, 2:56 Adam Meskini def. Keweny Lopes by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28) Ashley Reece def. Rustam Serbiev via unanimous decision (29-28 x3)