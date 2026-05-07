PFL Austin Features Rematch: Costello van Steenis vs. Johnny Eblen II

The Professional Fighters League will revisit one of its most debated championship finishes when middleweight champion Costello van Steenis defends his title against No. 1 contender Johnny Eblen on Jul. 18 at the Moody Center in Austin.

The main card airs live on ESPN2 at 8 p.m. ET, with prelims streaming on ESPN platforms beginning at 5 p.m. ET. Additional bouts are expected to be announced.

Their first meeting in Jul. 2025 produced a dramatic and controversial finish. Eblen controlled much of the fight and appeared on his way to a decision victory before van Steenis secured a last-second rear-naked choke in the fifth round to claim the inaugural title and hand Eblen his first professional loss.

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That moment has defined the division ever since.

Van Steenis followed with a decisive first title defense, stopping Fabian Edwards via third-round TKO at PFL Madrid to strengthen his standing as champion.

“I wanted this rematch with Eblen from the moment the first fight ended,” van Steenis said. “There’s still a lot being said about that result, and I’m looking forward to proving that I’m the better fighter on July 18.”

Eblen rebounded with a dominant performance of his own, submitting UFC veteran Bryan Battle in the first round at PFL Pittsburgh to secure his place as the top contender.

“I’ve got to get that belt back,” Eblen said. “Costello, I’m coming for you – revenge.”

For van Steenis, the rematch is about validation. For Eblen, it’s about redemption.

On July 18, the middleweight division moves forward only after this rivalry is settled.