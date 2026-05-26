PFL Africa: Nigeria ‘First Round’ Full Card Announced

The Professional Fighters League continues its aggressive international expansion this summer, as the promotion officially unveiled the complete lineup for PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round, scheduled for Saturday, June 13, in Lagos, Nigeria. The card marks another major step in the organization’s push into the African market, featuring opening-round tournament action in the bantamweight and lightweight divisions alongside several showcase bouts designed to highlight the continent’s emerging talent.

At the top of the bill, hometown favorite Wasi Adeshina will carry the expectations of the Nigerian crowd into a featherweight showcase main event against Spain’s Ignacio Campos. Adeshina, nicknamed “The Nigerian Jaguar,” has steadily become one of the faces of PFL Africa and enters the matchup looking to capitalize on the momentum of competing on home soil. Campos, meanwhile, arrives with valuable international experience and the kind of technical approach that could silence the Lagos crowd if Adeshina leaves openings.

The co-main event carries immediate tournament stakes, as Patrick Ocheme meets Cameroon’s Octave Ayinda in a lightweight first-round clash. Ocheme has quickly become one of Nigeria’s most promising tournament hopefuls, combining speed and aggression with the added motivation of fighting in front of a home audience. Ayinda, however, brings a reputation for finishing fights and could emerge as one of the bracket’s dark horses with a strong performance.

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One of the most intriguing matchups on the card comes in the bantamweight tournament, where two unbeaten prospects collide when Algeria’s Karim Henniene faces South Africa’s Thimna Mhlauli. Henniene was forced to miss the 2025 finals because of injury, leaving unanswered questions about how far he could have gone in the tournament. Mhlauli now steps into the spotlight for his PFL Africa debut with an undefeated record of his own, guaranteeing that one rising prospect will leave Lagos with a first professional loss.

Nigeria’s Cornel Thompson also returns in lightweight tournament action against undefeated Congolese fighter Tsilomba Mikixi. Thompson enters following a breakout performance in Cotonou and will attempt to build on that momentum against a dangerous former EFC champion. Mikixi’s experience and composure make him one of the more intriguing additions to the tournament field.

Outside of the bracket fights, the event leans heavily into regional rivalries and developing prospects. Undefeated middleweight Yahaya Yahuza squares off with Cameroon’s Jordan Fongno in a bout that has generated considerable buzz among African MMA fans, while unbeaten Nigerian strawweight Juliet Ukah takes on Brazil’s Elisandra Ferreira in a showcase matchup featuring two fighters riding strong momentum into the event.

With tournament implications spread throughout the card and local athletes occupying several marquee positions, PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round appears positioned to serve as another important showcase for the promotion’s long-term investment in the region.

PFL Africa: Nigeria – First Round Bouts

Wasi Adeshina vs. Nacho Campos

Patrick Ocheme vs. Octave Ayinda – lightweight tournament first round

Karim Henniene vs. Thimna Mhlauli – bantamweight tournament first round

Cornel Thompson vs. Tsilomba Mikixi – lightweight tournament first round

Yahaya Yahuza vs. Jordan Fongno

Raphael Uchegbu vs. Edson Machavane – bantamweight tournament first round

Juliet Ukah vs. Elisandra Ferreira

Abderrahman Errachidy vs. Hussain Al Kurdi – lightweight tournament first round

Alain Majorique vs. Dwight Joseph – bantamweight tournament first round

Jean Do Santos vs. Demba Seck – lightweight tournament first round

Booule Godog vs. Dauda Rajabu – bantamweight tournament first round

Styve Ngono vs. Richard Muzaan

Shelda Chipito vs. Haidy Ahmed