ONE Championship ‘The Inner Circle’ Preview: May 15 Has Heavyweight Gold, Kade, Superlek

ONE Championship returns on Friday, May 15 with The Inner Circle, a compact but high-impact lineup that leans heavily on proven firepower and stylistic contrast across both MMA and Muay Thai. Headlined by heavyweight gold and backed by a mix of established names and rising threats, the card carries the feel of a pivot point in several divisions rather than a standard weekly showcase.

At the top of the bill, the heavyweight championship takes center stage as reigning power broker Anatoly Malykhin looks to once again impose his trademark blend of pressure and finishing ability. Across from him stands Senegalese-Australian powerhouse Oumar Kane, a physically imposing challenger whose best path lies in turning the bout into a raw, strength-driven collision. It’s a classic ONE heavyweight dynamic: calculated violence versus overwhelming force, with very little margin for extended feeling-out rounds.

A major talking point underneath the headliner is the continued crossover evolution of grappling ace Kade Ruotolo, who takes on Japan’s seasoned veteran Hiroyuki Tetsuka. Ruotolo’s transition into MMA has been closely watched, and this matchup presents another meaningful test against a durable, well-rounded opponent who won’t be easily overwhelmed on the mat or discouraged by scrambles.

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In Muay Thai action, former elite standout Superlek Kiatmoo9 returns to familiar territory against the dangerous Abdulla Dayakaev. Superlek’s precision kicking and timing remain among the sharpest tools in the sport, but Dayakaev brings the kind of aggressive pacing and willingness to exchange that can force even the most technical striker into uncomfortable waters.

Opening the striking portion of the card, Mia Trevorrow meets Kokoz in a matchup that offers opportunity more than certainty for both athletes. Expect tempo, exchanges in the clinch, and a fight that could swing on small moments of composure under fire.

With heavyweight gold on the line and multiple stylistic crossroads scattered throughout the lineup, The Inner Circle fits neatly into ONE Championship’s broader pattern: clear stakes, high-output striking, and matchmaking that rewards either breakout performances or decisive statements.

FULL CARD MMA bout: Oumar Kane vs. Anatoly Malykhin – for the heavyweight title MMA bout: Kade Ruotolo vs. Hiroyuki Tetsuka Muay Thai bout: Superlek vs. Abdulla Dayakaev Muay Thai bout: Mia Trevorrow vs. Kokoz