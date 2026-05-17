OKTAGON 88 Results: Holzer Hammers Taha In Hannover

On Saturday, May 16, OKTAGON hosted OKTAGON 88, live from ZAG Arena in Hannover, Germany. The main event was supposed to be Mochamed Machaev vs. Gjoni Palokaj for Machaev’s featherweight title, but that was called off after Palokaj caught a staph infection.

The new main event was Hannover’s own Max Holzer against UFC and BRAVE CF veteran Khalid Taha. And it didn’t take long for Holzer to send the crowd wild. He ended the fight after about three minutes thanks to a massive knee to the body. He’s now 12-0.

Holzer’s teammate Hugo Vach won by KO in the co-main. He stopped Teo Saldana Smith in the first round. That was one of many first round stoppages on the night.

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Deeper down the card there was a Suloev stretch pulled off by Justin Detzel on Mate Kola.

The event aired live on Oktagon.tv starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Max Holzer def. Khalid Taha by TKO (knee and punches). Round 1, 3:14

Hugo Vach def. Teo Saldana Smith by KO (right hook). Round 1, 2:50

Simon Biyong def. Evgeny Orvlov by KO (left hook). Round 1, 3:45

Altin Zenuni def. Dawid Jarowienko by TKO (punches). Round 1, 0:52

Raphael Federico def. Haci Akseker by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Christian Draxler def. Daniel Makin by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Ivana Petrović def. Danielle Misteli by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 3:42

Justin Detzel def. Mate Kola by submission (Suloev stretch). Round 3, 2:03

Bedirhan Kabak def. Imran Daurbekov by TKO (ground and pound). Round 3, 1:11

Jan Holzer def. Paul Kulze by TKO (punches). Round 1, 1:54 – amateur MMA





Tibor Balázs

OKTAGON 88 Video Highlights

🤯 WOW!!



Max Holzer 🇩🇪 just dominated Khalid Taha ON THE FEET to finish him in the very first round.



That’s the best he’s ever looked at home in Hannover #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/na96W48KxQ — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

💥 WHAT A KNOCKOUT!



Hugo Vach 🇩🇪 proves why he is one of the best prospects in Germany by knocking out Teo Smith during round one at featherweight #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/WibVRh2EbZ — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

🧨 Huge stoppage!



Simon Biyong 🇮🇹 defeats Evgeny Orlov due to devastating strikes during round one.



He made a big statement to the heavyweight division #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/CrC3iDNFvx — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

🔒 Submission secured!



Ivana Petrović 🇭🇷 has a successful promotional debut, forcing the tap from Misteli during round one #OKTAGON88



If you picked her on #OKTAGONFantasy, she just got you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/0viuZMnimw — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

3️⃣ finishes in 3️⃣ fights in Hannover!



Justin Detzel 🇩🇪 submits Mate Kola in round three to keep the stoppages rolling at #OKTAGON88



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/81dTTbgr6a — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026

👊🏼 Another stoppage!



Bedirhan Kabak 🇩🇪 moved to 2-0 after finishing Imran Daurbekov in the third round by TKO #OKTAGON88



If you drafted him in #OKTAGONFantasy, he just earned you ➕4️⃣ points!



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/DJB45XqYXn — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) May 16, 2026