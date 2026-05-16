MVP MMA 1 Results: Rousey, Perry, and Ngannou Score Finishes

On Saturday, May 16, Most Valuable Promotions hosted MVP MMA 1: Rousey vs. Carano, live from the Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California. The event features a stacked card of MMA legends and up-and-comers.

The event aired live on Netflix starting at 6 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Ronda Rousey def. Gina Carano by submission (armbar). Round 1, 0:17

Mike Perry def. Nate Diaz by TKO (corner stoppage). Round 2, 5:00

Francis Ngannou def. Philipe Lins by KO (punch). Round 1, 4:21

Salahdine Parnasse def. Kenneth Cross by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:18

Robelis Despaigne def. Junior dos Santos by KO (punches). Round 1, 2:59

Namo Fazil def. Jake Babian by submission (D’Arce choke). Round 2, 0:58

Adriano Moraes def. Phumi Nkuta by technical submission (rear-naked choke). Round 3, 4:59

Jason Jackson def. Jefferson Creighton by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:22

David Mgoyan def. Albert Morales by byunanimous decision (29-28, 30-26, 30-27)

Aline Pereira def. Jade Masson-Wong by split decision (29-28, 27-30, 29-28)

Brandon Jenkins def. Chris Avila by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)