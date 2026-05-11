Musumeci, Moura Look to Cement Title Reigns at UFC BJJ 8

UFC BJJ returns with one of its most complete cards to date, as UFC BJJ 8 brings championship stakes, elite-level grappling pedigrees and a wave of intriguing debuts to the forefront on Thursday, May 21.

Streaming live and free on YouTube, the event is headlined by bantamweight champion Mikey Musumeci, who continues his march toward submission grappling dominance against dangerous newcomer Kevin Dantzler.

For Musumeci, the assignment is familiar: impose his world-class technique and extend a run that has bordered on untouchable. The Las Vegas-based standout has not tasted defeat in nearly five years and has finished all three of his UFC BJJ appearances, submitting Shay Montague, Keven Carrasco and Rerisson Gabriel with clinical precision. In a format designed to showcase aggression and finishes, Musumeci has been the standard.

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Now, he faces a different kind of threat.

Dantzler enters without prior UFC BJJ experience, but not without credentials. A leglock specialist with an aggressive, submission-first approach, he has collected notable wins over former UFC champions Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling. His style suggests little interest in easing into the spotlight. Instead, he arrives as a disruptor, aiming to derail one of the sport’s most consistent finishers in his promotional debut.

The co-main event carries its own sense of urgency, as newly crowned women’s bantamweight champion Cassia Moura returns barely a month after capturing the title. Her rapid rise through the ranks has been matched by her performances, with victories over Ffion Davies, Alex Enriquez and Talita Alencar reinforcing her status as one of the division’s most promising figures.

Moura’s first title defense comes against one of the most decorated grapplers she has faced to date.

Bianca Basilio brings a résumé built on sustained success at the highest levels of competition, including multiple IBJJF world titles at black belt and an ADCC world championship in 2019. Making her UFC BJJ debut, Basilio represents an immediate litmus test for Moura’s championship ceiling, with the potential to shift the division’s balance just as quickly as it formed.

Beyond the title bouts, the card leans heavily into stylistic matchups and debut intrigue.

William Tackett faces Enrico Said in a middleweight clash that pits experience against a fresh entrant, while Ethan Crelinsten meets Danilo Moreira in a lightweight bout featuring two athletes eager to establish early momentum. At welterweight, Andy Varela welcomes Jett Thompson to the promotion in a matchup designed for action, and featherweights Landon Elmore and Keith Krikorian bring contrasting approaches into a compelling pairing.

Additional debuts see Azamat Bakytov take on Thomas David at middleweight, while Liam Crelinsten squares off with Max Livingston at welterweight.

As the promotion continues to refine its identity, UFC BJJ 8 stands out as a card that blends proven finishers with high-level newcomers, anchored by championship matchups that carry both immediate stakes and long-term implications. For Musumeci and Moura, it is a chance to solidify their positions atop the division. For the challengers, it is an opportunity to change the conversation entirely.