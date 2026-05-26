Manel Kape and Kyoji Horiguchi Set for High-Stakes Rematch on Jun. 20

The UFC returns to the familiar confines of the Meta APEX in Las Vegas on June 20 with a flyweight rematch that carries major implications for the title picture. In the main event of UFC Fight Night, No. 2-ranked contender Manel Kape meets former title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi in a bout years in the making.

For Kape, the matchup represents more than another main event slot. It is an opportunity to erase one of the defining losses of his career and finally cement himself as the next challenger for UFC gold. The Angola-born striker has become one of the flyweight division’s most entertaining figures, blending explosive athleticism with a flair for highlight-reel finishes. Recent wins over Brandon Royval, Asu Almabayev and Bruno Silva have pushed him to the doorstep of a title opportunity, and another statement victory could leave the UFC with little choice but to book him in a championship fight.

Standing in his way is a familiar and dangerous opponent.

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Horiguchi’s second stint in the UFC has quickly reminded fans why he has long been considered one of the best lighter-weight fighters in the world. The Japanese veteran has quietly rebuilt his place among the elite with victories over Amir Albazi and Tagir Ulanbekov, using his trademark speed, technical precision and relentless pace to climb back into the Top 5. Now training out of Coconut Creek, Fla., Horiguchi enters the rematch looking to prove that his previous victory over Kape was no fluke while positioning himself for another run at UFC gold.

The co-main event showcases one of the bantamweight division’s most intriguing unbeaten prospects. Afghanistan’s Farid Basharat puts his perfect 15-0 record on the line against fast-rising contender Ethyn Ewing.

Basharat has steadily developed into one of the UFC’s most polished young talents since arriving through Dana White’s Contender Series. Wins over Jean Matsumoto, Chris Gutierrez and Victor Hugo have established him as a legitimate contender, but Ewing presents a different kind of challenge. The California striker has wasted little time making an impression in the UFC, earning attention with victories over Malcolm Wellmaker and Rafael Estevam. Another upset over an unbeaten opponent would likely launch him directly into the bantamweight rankings.

Elsewhere on the card, the women’s bantamweight division gets a rankings clash when Brazil’s Karol Rosa takes on fellow countrywoman Luana Santos. Rosa has consistently hovered near contention status, while Santos continues to emerge as one of the division’s most promising prospects.

The heavyweight division also gets a spotlight matchup as Jhonata Diniz squares off with UFC newcomer Jose Montanha in an all-Brazilian showdown. Meanwhile, grappling ace Bia Mesquita looks to keep her undefeated MMA record intact against England’s Melissa Mullins.

One of the evening’s most compelling prospect tests comes at light heavyweight, where the always-chaotic Ion Cutelaba meets unbeaten New Zealand standout Navajo Stirling. Stirling has quickly generated buzz as a potential future contender, but Cutelaba remains one of the division’s most unpredictable veterans.

The undercard is packed with additional action, including undefeated flyweight Andre Lima facing Peru’s Kevin Borjas, as well as featherweight matchups featuring Hyder Amil against Christian Rodriguez and Melsik Baghdasaryan welcoming unbeaten Dana White’s Contender Series signee Murtazali Magomedov to the promotion.

With divisional stakes spread throughout the lineup and a main event featuring two of the world’s premier flyweights, UFC Fight Night appears poised to deliver another action-heavy night inside the APEX.

UFC Fight Night: Kape vs. Horiguchi Fight Card

Manel Kape vs. Kyoji Horiguchi

Farid Basharat vs. Ethyn Ewing

Karol Rosa vs. Luana Santos

Jhonata Diniz vs. Jose Montanha

Bia Mesquita vs. Melissa Mullins

Ion Cutelaba vs. Navajo Stirling

Andre Lima vs. Kevin Borjas

Gaston Bolanos vs. Michael Aswell

Hyder Amil vs. Christian Rodriguez

Allan Nascimento vs. Mitch Raposo

Melsik Baghdasaryan vs. Murtazali Magomedov