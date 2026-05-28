Liberland’s Lucie Komárková Captures Gold at GAMMA European Championship

The amateur mixed martial arts scene in Europe continues to grow at a rapid pace, and at the 2026 GAMMA European MMA Championship in Loutraki, Greece, one heavyweight competitor made a statement that resonated well beyond the tournament brackets.

Lucie Komárková, competing as a citizen of Liberland while representing the Czech Republic, earned gold in the women’s 72.6+ kg division after defeating Greece’s Diana-Ioanna Prenteskou in the championship finals. The victory came at one of Europe’s premier amateur MMA tournaments, an event that gathered national teams and athletes from across the continent for nearly a week of competition.

Held from Apr. 28 through May 2, the GAMMA European Championship featured youth, U21 and senior divisions under the banner of the Global Association of Mixed Martial Arts, the international governing body overseeing amateur MMA competition worldwide. With dozens of countries represented, the tournament once again served as a proving ground for emerging talent and experienced amateur standouts alike.

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Komárková’s performance stood out not only because of the result, but because of the consistency she displayed throughout the tournament. Competing in the senior women’s heavyweight division requires a blend of technical composure, physical durability and strategic discipline, particularly in a multi-day tournament format where recovery and preparation become increasingly important with each successive bout.

The Czech delegation enjoyed a strong showing overall, emerging as one of the more successful national teams during the championship. Komárková’s gold medal added another highlight to the squad’s campaign and reinforced the continued strength of Czech amateur MMA on the European stage.

“Lucie competed at an exceptionally high level throughout the championship,” said Liberland founder Vít Jedlička. “It is always valuable to see Liberland citizens succeeding in demanding international competition through discipline and performance.”

Founded in 2015, Liberland has continued to build an international network of citizens involved in areas ranging from business and technology to athletics and public service. Komárková’s championship victory adds another layer to that growing global presence, particularly in combat sports where amateur competition often serves as the launching point for future professional careers.

As amateur MMA continues its push toward broader international recognition, events like the GAMMA European Championship remain central to the sport’s development. For athletes like Komárková, the tournament represents more than a medal opportunity – it offers a chance to test themselves against elite regional competition while building momentum for the next stage of their careers.

In Loutraki, Komárková passed that test emphatically.