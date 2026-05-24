LFA 233 Results and Video: Piersma Wins to Keep Title Vacant

On Friday, May 15, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 233 live from Seneca Allegany Event Center in Salamanca, NY. LFA’s latest offering boasted two title fights up top.

The main event had Jonathan Piersma taking on Diego Bianchini. However, Piersma lost his LFA welterweight on the scales yesterday meaning only Bianchini could win the belt in this fight. The co-main saw Richie Miranda stake his LFA lightweight title against Robert Varrichio.

The worst thing happened for LFA. Piersma pieced up Bianchini and got him out of there early in the third. That means the lightweight title will stay vacant and Piersma will likely fight someone else to try and win it back.

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In the co-main Miranda scored the rare bulldog choke win over Varricchio to defend his title for a second time. Miranda, at 13-1 with a ton of finishes, must be someone the UFC will take a look at sooner rather than later.

Lower down on the card Stanley Dorsainvil put a whopping on the previously undefeated Daniel Holt, winning by third round TKO. He’s now 5-0 and looking like a very fun fighter to watch out for in the future. Roman Kurashvili also got his hand raised, but he had to take an illegal knee from Ezequiel Peralta to get it.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 7:30 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Jonathan Piersma def. Diego Bianchini by TKO (ground and pound). Round 3, 1:05 – for welterweight title (Piersma ineligible)

Richie Miranda def. Robert Varricchio by submission (bulldog choke). Round 2, 1:02 – for lightweight title

Roman Kurashvili def. Ezequiel Peralta by DQ (illegal knee). Round 2, 4:58

Stanley Dorsainvil def. Daniel Holt by TKO (ground and pound). Round 3, 4:06

Ednilson Santos def. Shaheen Santana by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Soufiane Kabil def. Eli Evangelista by unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Kevin Carrier def. Zaki Mohsin by submission (guillotine). Round 3, 1:56

Allen Holloway def. Jake Hixenbaugh by submission (brabo choke). Round 1, 3:07

Clayton Lee def. Easton Edmond by KO (punch). Round 1, 0:44

LFA 233 Video Highlights

Lee Wins!



Clayton Lee def. Easton Edmond via KO in Round 1 at 0:44



🇺🇸#LFANewYork#LFA233 pic.twitter.com/kL9c3M8yPM — LFA (@LFAfighting) May 22, 2026