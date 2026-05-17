LFA 232 Results and Video: Visconte Edges Pintos for Featherweight Title

On Friday, May 15, Legacy Fighting Alliance hosted LFA 231 live from Foxwoods Resort and Casino in Mashantucket, Connecticut.

The main event here was for the vacant LFA featherweight title. The belt was vacated after Lerryan Douglas moved to the UFC (and quickly showed himself to be one of the hottest prospects in the sport).

Douglas’ countryman Erick Visconde won the belt here in a underwhelming five round fight with Gustavo Pintos. There wasn’t a lot of action in a number of rounds. That played a major role in why the fight ended up a split decision. The win moves Visconde to 17-3 as a pro. He’ll surely be on the UFC’s radar now.

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In the co-main Vinicius Cenci took a comfortable decision over Nathan Gareeb. Before that, one of LFA’s best kept secrets scored another win. Ansar Khamzaev got a first round submission over Jordan Tague to go to 6-0. The 20 year-old is now 4-0 in LFA with three first round stoppages.

There were also two spinning elbow stoppages on this card. Adam Livingston torched Kyle Pufahl with one on the second round. And Elton Dedaj scored one over Melvin Jovel, in just his third pro fight.

The event aired live on VICE TV starting at 5:45 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Erick Visconde def. Gustavo Pintos by split decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – for featherweight championship

Vinicius Cenci def. Nathan Ghareeb by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Adam Livingston def. Kyle Pufahl by KO (spinning back elbow). Round 2, 3:58

Abbas Abasov def. Regivaldo Carvalho by KO (overhand right). Round 2, 1:56

Luis Francischinelli def. Travis Arrellano by KO (straight right). Round 2, 2:04

Sophie Lang def. Ashley Barrett by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Elton Dedaj def. Melvin Jovel by KO (spinning back elbow). Round 2, 3:37

Rodrigo Brauna def. David Evenson by TKO (punches). Round 1, 4:44

Austin Ross def. Trevor Linderman by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

LFA 232 Video Highlights