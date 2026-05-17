KSW 118 Results: Kuberski Retains Interim Title

On Saturday, May 16, KSW hosted KSW 118, live from Arena Kalisz in Kalisz, Poland. This card included two title fights.

The main event was for the interim middleweight title. Piotr Kuberski ended up defending that belt with a first round TKO victory over Michał Michalski. Kuberski has defended this title three times as he waits for a chance to unify the title in a fight with current champ Pawel Pawlak (who is recovering from a serious knee injury).

In the co-main event Croatia’s Sara Luzar Smajić took a unanimous decision Wiktoria Czyżewska to win the vacant women’s bantamweight title.

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The event aired live on KSWTV.com starting at 1 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Piotr Kuberski def. Michał Michalski by TKO (punches). Round 1, 2:09 – for interim middleweight championship

Sara Luzar Smajić def. Wiktoria Czyżewska by unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 48-47) – for bantamweight championship

Valeriu Mircea def. Roman Szymański by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 0:52

Marian Ziółkowski def. Aymard Guih by TKO (punches). Round 2, 4:36

Aleksander Winiarski def. Dawid Kasperski by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Konrad Rusiński def. Tagir Machmudov by TKO (ground and pound). Round 1, 2:45

Michał Dreczkowski def. Cedric Lushima by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Steven Krt def. Daniel Kolasiński by TKO (ground and pound). Round 2, 2:14

Mateusz Wieczorek def. Michał Hir by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

KSW 118 Video Highlights

Witness history in the making and welcome the new Queen of the Bantamweight division: 🇭🇷🇧🇦 Sara Luzar-Smajić!



XTB #KSW118 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/f23tyyG3Qn — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 16, 2026

Wooooooow, 🇵🇱 Konrad Rusiński! A few minutes of Round One was enough!



XTB #KSW118 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/60lOLncoVS — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 16, 2026

Relentless in ground control and punches from the top! 🇨🇿 Steven Krt adds another win to his record 👊



XTB #KSW118 | 🇵🇱 @CANALPLUS_SPORT | 🌍 KSWTV pic.twitter.com/A4oHeXlzp8 — KSW (@KSW_MMA) May 16, 2026