K-1 WORLD MAX 2026 ‘Canary Islands’ Results: Sanchez Wins Qualifier Final

On Saturday, May 16, the K-1 Japan Group hosted K-1 WORLD MAX 2026 in the Canary Islands, live from the Gran Canaria Arena in Las Palmas, Spain. The event featured the K-1 World MAX 2026 Qualifier tournament.

The event aired live on YouTube starting at 12 p.m. ET. Check below for full results.

FULL RESULTS Sergio Sanchez def. Fabio Veiga by extended round unanimous decision – K-1 World MAX 2026 Qualifier tournament final

Germain Kpoghomou def. Damian Martín by TKO (punches). Round 2, 1:03

Sergio Alcaide def. Antonio Campoy by TKO (doctor stoppage). Round 3, 2:01

Fabio Veiga def. Alcorac Caballero by KO (knee to the body). Round 4, 0:34 – K-1 World MAX 2026 Qualifier tournament semifinal

Sergio Sanchez def. France Alan Lévêque by KO (body punch). Round 3, 1:44 – K-1 World MAX 2026 Qualifier tournament semifinal

Romăo Paz def. Rafa Cazorla by unanimous decision

Jordi Requejo def. Dorian Padrón by unanimous decision

Jamal Raad def. Fernando Martin by unanimous decision