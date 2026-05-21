Grand Sumo Results: High-Profile Injuries Create Wide Open Race

Grand Sumo’s 2026 May tournament ends on Sunday after fifteen straight days of action. After Sunday’s matches, whichever top division wrestler has the best win-loss record will be crowned the latest grand champion.

This tournament has been struck by injuries, but that has helped create some compelling storylines as we head down the stretch with just a few days left to play.

2026 Haru Basho top division Day 11 standings

Record East Rank West Record 0-2-9 Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 Yokozuna Onosato 🇯🇵 0-0-11 3-8 Kotozakura🇯🇵 Ozeki Aoinishiki 🇺🇦 0-0-11 9-2 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki 5-6 Atamifuji 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 7-4 8-3 Wakatakakage 🇯🇵 Komusubi Takayasu 🇯🇵 2-2-7 5-6 Fujinokawa 🇯🇵 M1 Takanosho 🇯🇵 4-7 8-3 Yoshinofuji 🇯🇵 M2 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 5-6 4-7 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 M3 Oho 🇯🇵 5-6 5-6 Daieisho 🇯🇵 M4 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 8-3 3-8 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M5 Shodai 🇯🇵 5-6 7-4 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 M6 Fujiseun 🇯🇵 5-6 4-7 Chiyoshoma 🇲🇳 M7 Asakoryu 🇯🇵 2-4-4 5-6 Oshoma 🇲🇳 M8 Asahakuryu 🇯🇵 3-8 4-7 Abi 🇯🇵 M9 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 3-8 7-4 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 M10 Hakunofuji 🇯🇵 8-3 8-3 Ura 🇯🇵 M11 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 5-6 3-8 Shishi 🇺🇦 M12 Tokihayate 🇯🇵 4-7 9-2 Kotoeiho 🇯🇵 M13 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 3-9 6-5 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M14 Roga 🇷🇺 6-5 9-2 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M15 Oshoumi 🇯🇵 3-8 6-5 Wakanosho 🇲🇳 M16 Ryuden 🇯🇵 4-7 8-3 Fujiryoga 🇯🇵 M17

Injuries have ravaged the tournament

Onosato and Aonishiki announced they would be sitting out this tournament the day before matches got underway. Onosato was dealing with a nagging shoulder injury, that has greatly affected him ever since the last November tournament. Aonishiki injured his toe in the March tournament and has reportedly also suffered an ankle injury.

Advertisement



Those two stars being out of the tournament was a massive blow. They are both two of the most popular and watchable sumo wrestlers on the planet. Their absences provided a huge opportunity for Hoshoryu (the sport’s other yokozuna, along with Onosato).

Hoshoryu was looking to win his first tournament since January, 2025. However, Hoshoryu went down with a torn hamstring in his first bout of the tournament. That bout was with Takayasu, someone Hoshoryu has developed some bad blood for in recent tournaments.

Takayasu was then injured himself, after Hiradoumi (a close ally of Hoshoryu) speared him off the ring.

Takayasu’s absence means that only five of the nine specially named ranked wrestlers were remaining in the tournament. A few days later Asakoryu, who has become quite popular for his very muscled physique, also went down with an injury.

The race is wide open

With Onosato, Hoshoryu and Aonishiki all being injured, the rest of the field was presented with a great opportunity to win this tournament. Those three had won all the tournaments, but two, since the beginning of 2025.

Kirishima, who won the March tournament, seemed best placed to capitalize on their absences. And he did just that, getting off to a 7-0 start. He then lost to Gonoyama and Shodai, but last night he won against Wakatakakage to put himself back in the lead of this tournament.

Kirishima is sharing the lead with two very unlikely rivals. Kotoeiho, whose brother Kotoshoho won last year’s Nagoya tournament, is having his best ever tournament. Joining those two is Tobizaru. The Flying Monkey is known for his fun personality and chaotic wrestling style, but few would have expected him to be seriously contending for this title.

Below those three wrestlers are six others who are tried on 8-3 records. That list includes Wakatakakage, Yoshinofuji, Gonoyama, Hakunofuji, Ura and Fujiryoga.

Wakatakakage is always a dark horse to win a tournament. Hakunofuji came close to winning his debut tournament back in 2024. The others have barely sniffed a title opportunity in their careers.

The Iron Man is struggling

Tamawashi is just 2-9 in this tournament and is fighting through what looks to be a serious leg injury.

The 41 year-old made history last year by setting a new record for the most consecutive bouts without any absences. This amazing streak earned him the nickname Iron Man. Tamawashi has a number of other records in his sights now for most top division appearances and wins.

However, with how hurt he’s looked in this tournament, we’re left fearing that Tamawashi’s amazing streak might be about to come to an end. Even if he is able to complete, it seems unlikely — right now — that he can amass the wins he needs to stay in the hunt for those records.

Due to his poor record so far in this tournament, Tamawashi is also in serious danger of being demoted to the second division in July. That would effectively end his hope of catching Hakuho to be the second all-time leader in top division tournaments (he needs three more appearances to break that).

Other news and notes

Kotozakura has a losing record for this tournament. That means he will receive the dreaded kadoban status. This means, if he gets a losing record in the next tournament, he will lose his ozeki rank (something he’s held since March, 2024).

The ever popular Enho is in with an outside shot at winning the second division title. He’s got a 7-4 record, three wins behind leader Kazekeno.

More sumo content on Combat Press

Combat Press will provide more grand sumo coverage this month, including the final results for 2026 natsu basho (summertournament).

For more sumo news, daily tournament updates and deep drives subscribe to Sumo Stomp! on Substack.