Grand Sumo Rankings: Kirishima Returns to Ozeki

The banzuke for Grand Sumo’s May tournament is here!

The banzuke is a long document that arranges all the wrestlers in the Grand Sumo system into rankings and divisions. The top division is the makuuchi. The rankings are largely based on a wrestlers’ win-loss record in the previous tournament. However, in the makuuchi there are also special ranks which have their own rules for promotion/demotion.

Top division wrestlers will be expected to fight once a day for 15 days at this year’s natsu basho (summer tournament). That all kicks off on Sunday, May 10.

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Below are the rankings for the makuuchi for this upcoming tournament and a few points of interest.

Grand Sumo Top Division Rankings

East Rank West Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 Yokozuna Onosato 🇯🇵 Kotozakura🇯🇵 Ozeki Aoinishiki 🇺🇦 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Atamifuji 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 Wakatakakage 🇯🇵 Komusubi Takayasu 🇯🇵 Fujinokawa 🇯🇵 M1 Takanosho 🇯🇵 Yoshinofuji 🇯🇵 M2 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 M3 Oho 🇯🇵 Daieisho 🇯🇵 M4 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M5 Shodai 🇯🇵 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 M6 Fujiseun 🇯🇵 Chiyoshoma 🇲🇳 M7 Asakoryu 🇯🇵 Oshoma 🇲🇳 M8 Asahakuryu 🇯🇵 Abi 🇯🇵 M9 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 M10 Hakunofuji 🇯🇵 Ura 🇯🇵 M11 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 Shishi 🇺🇦 M12 Tokihayate 🇯🇵 Kotoeiho 🇯🇵 M13 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M14 Roga 🇷🇺 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M15 Oshoumi 🇯🇵 Wakanosho 🇲🇳 M16 Ryuden 🇯🇵 Fujiryoga 🇯🇵 M17

We are lousy with ozeki

It wasn’t that long ago when Grand Sumo was suffering an ‘ozeki crisis’. In 2023 there was just one ozeki on the board; Takakeisho. Other wrestlers who made the rank quickly lost it, due to injury, poor performance or a mix of both. Fast forward three years and we now have three ozeki on the banzuke (and Takakeisho is now stablemaster Minatogawa – more on that later).

Kirishima joins the ozeki ranks, for the second time in his career, after winning the March tournament. Kirishima fought an amazing tournament two months ago and had it wrapped up two days early. The championship win (along with his 34 wins across three tournaments) clinched the ozeki rank for him.

Kirishima first became an ozeki in 2023 (in a moment that somewhat ended the ‘ozeki crisis’). However, he would lose that rank in 2024 after a persistent neck injury led to a string of losing records.

The current ozeki ranks look pretty solid. Kotozakura is coming off a strong 10-5 record in March. Kirishima appears healthy and primed for another good tournament. And Aonishiki, despite being at risk of losing his rank in May (since he went 7-8 in March), feels too talented to be demoted anytime soon. In fact, Aonishiki still feels like good value to get promoted from ozeki this year and become the 76th yokozuna.

Kotoshoho has a career high

Kotoshoho finished runner-up in March, with an 11-4 record. He did that from the maegashira 5 rank. This, together with the failings of a number of higher ranked guys in March, has catapulted Kotoshoho up to the sekiwake rank. This is a career high for Kotoshoho.

Kotoshoho at the March tournament. Credit: Sumo Kyokai/instagram

Kotoshoho’s previous career high was maegashira 3, back in 2021. He has struggled at higher rankings throughout his career. But in the last two years he’s blossomed as a wrestler. This was best exemplified by his shock championship win last July.

Mix of young and old in the joi

The joi (ranks maegashira 1 to 4) is known as the most brutal proving ground in sumo. The wrestlers ranked here face a murderers’ row of opponents in the first week of the tournament. Because of that, it’s very difficult for these guys to get a good start and build momentum in a tournament. Those who do well here are often those who will make it to the fabled upper ranks.

This month we have an interesting mix of wrestlers in the joi. We have the veterans Takanosho, Ichiyamamoto and Daieisho, youngsters Fujinokawa and Yoshinofuji and then three men who should be coming into their prime: Hiradoumi, Oho and Gonoyama.

Fujinokawa has wowed fans in his young career, thus far. The little pitbull had a good tournament last time out, too. At the M2 ranking (his previous career high) he managed to score wins over both yokozuna. That looks great on paper, even if one of those yokozuna was badly injured and Fujinokawa benefited from an early start against the other.

Gonoyama did really well in the last tournament, too. In his hometown of Osaka, Gonoyama was in the title chase until things fell apart in the last few days.

It will be interesting to see who among this group will sink or swim this time around.

Wakanosho to make top division debut

Wakanosho is the only debutante in the top division this time around. Wakanosho is the first top division rookie to compete under stablemaster Minatogowa (former ozeki Takakeisho). The 22 year-old was a runner-up in the juryo (second division) in March. He won juryo in January.

Wakanosho, alongside Minatogawa, points to his name on the banzuke.

Other notes

This month’s banzuke includes a career high for Atamifuji, who makes the sekiwake rank for the first time ever. Fujiseun, Asakoryu, Asahakuryu and Kotoeiho are all ranked higher than ever, too.

Fujiryoga remains in the bottom spot, despite having a losing record in the last tournament. He was spared a demotion to juryo this month. Instead, Onokatsu (who was injured during most of the March tournament) slides all the way down the ladder and leaves the division.

The ever-popular Enho has made it back to juryo after three years away (due mostly to neck injuries). He’s J14w for this tournament.

More Sumo on Combat Press

Combat Press will provide more Grand Sumo coverage in the coming weeks. We’ll have our own power rankings and then a preview and viewing guide for the natsu basho.

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