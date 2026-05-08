Grand Sumo Preview: Five Reasons to Watch the 2026 Natsu Basho

Grand Sumo is back for the 2026 natsu basho (summer tournament) this month with things kicking off in Tokyo on Sunday May 10 and running fifteen days until May 24. Over those days the top division wrestlers will be expected to fight every evening. The man who has the best record will win the championship.

Below are some storylines I’m paying attention to for this tournament.

How healthy is Onosato?

Onosato, the 75th yokozuna, is the greatest rikishi on the planet right now. Sadly, we’ve not seen that so far this year due to a shoulder injury he suffered last November. Due to the pressure for wrestlers to perform while hurt, Onosato aggravated that shoulder injury in the January and March tournaments. In March he lasted just a handful of days before taking the longest string of absences of his young career.

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There are big question marks over whether Onosato will compete this month. The availability status of wrestlers are closely guarded secrets in sumo with confirmation of whether a sumo wrestler is competing or not usually being kept under-wraps until the morning of the first day of the tournament.

Onosato’s health and career would be greatly benefited if he sat out this entire tournament and perhaps had surgery. The decision to do that would be a no-brainer in practically all other mainstream sports you could name. But, because this is sumo, there is a strong chance that Onosato fights on Sunday, takes a huge shot to his shoulder and suffers further damage.

Hopefully this storyline is over on day one, when we see Onosato listed as kyujo (absent). If he does suit up, though, we’ll be watching to see whether he can get through the tournament relatively unscathed.

Aonishiki in a corner

Aonishiki headed into the last tournament, in March, with history in his sights. He had won both the January and November tournaments and secured the rank of ozeki. A win or a runner-up finish in March would have made him the sport’s 76th yokozuna and the first ever yokozuna born in Europe.

None that happened for him, though. Instead Aonishiki finished with a 7-8 record. He’d never lost more than four bouts in a tournament prior to this. Aonishiki’s losing record means he is kadoban (in a corner) for this tournament.

That status is specific to the ozeki rank. You ‘earn’ kadoban status with a losing record. Once you are kadoban, if you take another losing record you will be demoted from the ozeki rank.

Aonishiki’s losing record was partly due to a toe injury and partly due to the rest of the field catching up to him. The recently turned 22 year-old had shocked sumo with his freestyle influenced style, which saw him lean into opponents and attack their lower bodies with chops to the knee, single leg takedowns and trips. In March, opponents prevented him from leaning over and forced him to fight a more traditional chest-to-chest style.

Now the pressure is on Aonishiki to adjust to the adjustments made against him and secure the eight wins he needs to save his ozeki rank and maintain the launchpad he needs to make history. It might be tough, though. Reports out of Japan state that Aonishiki might have recently suffered an ankle injury.

Can Wakatakakage and Takayasu hang in there?

Wakatakakage and Takayasu are ranked komusubi for this tournament. That rank is the first of the special named upper rankings. Around them are a lot of youngsters wanting to take their spots.

Atamifuji and Kotoshoho, runners-up from the last two tournaments, have leaped over them in the latest rankings (taking the sekiwake spots). And below Wakatakakage and Takayasu are Fujinokawa and Yoshinofuji, two of the more exciting newcomers we’ve seen this year.

Wakatakakage is 31 but only a few years removed from a devastating knee injury. Takayasu is 36 and has a long injury history. Wakatakakage, who lost out on an ozeki promotion last year, has one top division yusho (championship) to his name (from 2022). Earlier in his career he was projected to earn far more than that.

Takayasu has, famously, never won a yusho. That’s despite being a runner-up nine times (mostly recently last year). Takayasu, a former ozeki, is running out of time to lift the cup before he steps away from the sport.

Is it possible that one of these older fighters manages to put together a deep run this month and seriously challenge for the title?

Tobizaru on the brink

Tobizaru, aka The Flying Monkey, is one of the most popular sumotori in the business. He’s never been much of a threat to win a title, but his wild style and infectious personality have made him must-see TV on the dohyo (ring) and variety show circuit for close to a decade.

Until late last year, Tobizaru had managed to survive in the joi (ranks M1 to M4). The joi is the most dangerous spot on the banzuke (ranking document). Wrestlers placed there face a brutal schedule in the first week of the tournament, which includes all the upper ranked wrestlers. For a long time Tobizaru had been able to snipe away at those big names and score enough wins to linger around these rankings.

Last summer, though, he suffered an injury and he’s been fighting hurt ever since. That has seen him plummet down to M15 for this tournament. He was here last September, too, but was able to claw his way to 9-6 record. He’s had nothing but losing records since then.

He’ll need a winning record this month to guarantee he doesn’t get demoted from the makuuchi (top division). If he were sent down to juryo (second division), that would be his first time there since 2020. That would also break a very impressive streak of 35 straight tournaments in the top division.

The 34 year-old doesn’t have long left in the sport. When he’s not around things will be a little less fun and a little more predictable. Hopefully that day doesn’t come too soon.

Enho is back!

One of the few men who is, perhaps, more popular than Tobizaru is Enho. The diminutive Enho is the ultimate David in a sport filled with Goliaths. The little man is internet famous for how often he has managed to take down men twice (or three times) his size.

Despite his lack of size, Enho was able to climb all the way to M4 in 2020. However, things were just too tough for him at that high a ranking. Losses began to pile up and then injuries started to take its toll (what do you expect when you are fighting guys who weigh 100-150 lbs more than you?).

Enho suffered an especially bad neck injury in 2023, which required surgery. That resulted in a year on the sidelines (it would have been much longer in any sport not named sumo). When Enho came back to compete he had been demoted all the way down to the jonokuchi (sixth and lowest division). It’s taken him eleven tournaments, but Enho is back in juryo for this tournament.

Makuuchi and juryo are the only divisions in sumo which provide a salary. So for Enho to become a sekitori (salaried wrestler) again is a massive achievement in both a symbolic and highly tangible sense. Enho is in the bottom rank in juryo, so any losing record will see him back down to makushita (third division). Most fans, including me, will hope that that doesn’t happen.

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