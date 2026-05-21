Grand Sumo: How to Watch the 2026 May Basho

Grand Sumo’s latest tournament starts on Sunday!

Grand Sumo is back in our lives, starting laxst weekend. The 2026 natsu basho (summer tournament aka May tournament) started on Sunday May 10th and runs daily until Sunday May 24th. The 15-day long tournament featurea hundreds of daily bouts across Grand Sumo’s six divisions. Wrestlers in the top division (makuuchi) and second division (juryo) are expected to compete every day of the tournament.

This tournament goes down at the historic Ryoguku Kokugikan in Tokyo, Japan.

Preview and Rankings

Kirishima won the last tournament, in March, and thus secured a promotion to ozeki. He will be one to watch this time around. His closest rival for the cup should be Hoshoryu. The 74th yokozuna, and former judo clubmate of Kirishima, finished runner-up in the last tournament. The path to the cup for both Kirishima and Hoshoryu has been relatively cleared due to injury concerns for both the 75th yokozuna Onosato and ozeki Aonishiki. It is touch and go as to whether those wrestlers will compete this month. Given the reports over their conditions, it doesn’t seem like they will pose much of a title challenge if they do suit up.

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Other wrestlers who could challenge for the title include Kotozakura (our most under the radar ozeki), Atamifuji (who is competing at a career high rank of sekiwake) and Fujinokawa (who has quickly become one of the most popular guys in the sport).

See below for the complete banzuke (rankings) for the top division for this tournament.

East Rank West Hoshoryu 🇲🇳 Yokozuna Onosato 🇯🇵 Kotozakura🇯🇵 Ozeki Aoinishiki 🇺🇦 Kirishima 🇲🇳 Ozeki Atamifuji 🇯🇵 Sekiwake Kotoshoho 🇯🇵 Wakatakakage 🇯🇵 Komusubi Takayasu 🇯🇵 Fujinokawa 🇯🇵 M1 Takanosho 🇯🇵 Yoshinofuji 🇯🇵 M2 Ichiyamamoto 🇯🇵 Hiradoumi 🇯🇵 M3 Oho 🇯🇵 Daieisho 🇯🇵 M4 Gonoyama 🇯🇵 Wakamotoharu 🇯🇵 M5 Shodai 🇯🇵 Churanoumi 🇯🇵 M6 Fujiseun 🇯🇵 Chiyoshoma 🇲🇳 M7 Asakoryu 🇯🇵 Oshoma 🇲🇳 M8 Asahakuryu 🇯🇵 Abi 🇯🇵 M9 Nishikifuji 🇯🇵 Asanoyama 🇯🇵 M10 Hakunofuji 🇯🇵 Ura 🇯🇵 M11 Kinbozan 🇰🇿 Shishi 🇺🇦 M12 Tokihayate 🇯🇵 Kotoeiho 🇯🇵 M13 Tamawashi 🇲🇳 Mitakeumi 🇯🇵 M14 Roga 🇷🇺 Tobizaru 🇯🇵 M15 Oshoumi 🇯🇵 Wakanosho 🇲🇳 M16 Ryuden 🇯🇵 Fujiryoga 🇯🇵 M17

Broadcast Details

Grand Sumo tournaments are an all day affair in Japan. The first matches of the day are in the sixth division and then we work our way up the rankings/divisions. The top division matches happen around prime time in Japan. That’s around 3 a.m. ET.

Grand Sumo highlights (which include all the top division matches), with English commentary, are aired on television channel NHK World (which is included in many cable TV packages), NHK’s JME.tv app, NHK’s official website and NHK’s official YouTube channel. These programs are broadcast on a 24 hour delay.

JME.tv broadcasts live coverage of the tournament, as well as two hour long programs showing all the top division bouts, along with all the ceremony in between bouts. JME broadcasts those programs daily at 2 p.m ET/11 a.m. PT, 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT, 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT. These broadcasts feature Japanese commentary.

JME also broadcasts condensed highlights, also in Japanese, after the third and fourth airings of the two hour broadcasts. JME.tv costs $25 a month. JME.tv can be viewed on desktop, mobile devices, Roku, Amazon Fire TV and most other smart TV set-ups.

You can watch sumo live through the Abema TV app. Abema costs around $8 a month and is entirely in Japanese with no English translations or commentary. Abema does not offer video on demand for their sumo broadcasts.

Matches can also be viewed on the official Grand Sumo app, which has some English translations. The Grand Sumo app features unavoidable spoilers. The free version includes ads, which are often twice as long as the actual bouts.

The Japan Sumo Association’s official YouTube channel uploads the top matches from each day, almost immediately. These are presented with a single camera angle and without commentary or replays.

More Sumo Coverage on Combat Press

Combat Press will provide more coverage of the 2026 May tournament. We will have results at the mid-way point and end of the tournament!

For more sumo news, and a daily results/recap newsletter (with lots of full bout videos) , subscribe to Sumo Stomp! on Substack.