GLORY Sets Gauntlet to Crown Light Heavyweight Champ at COLLISION 9

A new king at 205 pounds will be crowned the hard way.

GLORY Kickboxing has announced that its vacant light heavyweight world title will be decided in an eight-man, one-night Grand Prix at COLLISION 9, scheduled for Jun 13 at Rotterdam Ahoy in Rotterdam. The format is as unforgiving as it gets – win three fights in a .single night or go home empty-handed.

It’s a structure that strips away any debate. No drawn-out title pictures, no waiting in line. Just a bracket, a draw, and a gauntlet of elite contenders standing between each fighter and championship gold.

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The eight-man field reflects that philosophy.

Headlining the group is former champion Artem Vakhitov, a familiar name at the top of the division who now finds himself needing to reclaim the throne the long way. He’s joined by surging contender Bahram Rajabzadeh, whose staggering knockout ratio has made him one of the most feared finishers in the bracket.

Recent tournament winner Michael Boapeah enters with momentum on his side, while former title challenger Mohammed Touchassie brings experience against elite competition. Add in 2024 breakout standout Cem Caceres and former middleweight champion Donovan Wisse moving up in weight, and the bracket quickly becomes a stylistic puzzle.

Rounding out the field are unbeaten-in-promotion Mohammed Hamdi and longtime contender Luis Tavares, both of whom have spent years circling the division’s upper tier.

The matchups themselves won’t be known until a random draw later this month, adding another layer of unpredictability to an already volatile format. In a tournament where preparation time between fights is measured in minutes rather than weeks, adaptability often matters as much as skill.

While the Grand Prix will crown a new champion, it’s not the only high-stakes storyline on the card.

In the main event, reigning heavyweight titleholder Mory Kromah will make his first defense against Milos Cvjetićanin in a bout built on unfinished business. The two were originally slated to meet in the finals of the Last Heavyweight Standing tournament before injury forced Cvjetićanin out, leaving a lingering question that will finally be answered on Jun. 13.

Also confirmed, Croatian knockout artist Antonio Plazibat returns following an impressive showing at COLLISION 8. He’ll face fast-rising Anis Bouzid, GLORY’s 2025 Breakout Fighter of the Year, in a bout that could carry title implications of its own.

As GLORY continues to lean into tournament formats that emphasize activity and risk, COLLISION 9 stands out even by its standards. One night, eight fighters, and no margin for error.

By the end of it, the light heavyweight division won’t just have a new champion – it will have one who earned it the only way that matters: by surviving everyone placed in front of him.