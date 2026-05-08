Dailidko Faces Undefeated Frlic in Heavyweight Title Bout at BRAVE CF 106

The BRAVE Combat Federation heavyweight title will be on the line when champion Pavel Dailidko meets undefeated contender Miha Frlic in the main event of BRAVE CF 106 on Saturday, June 6, at Hala Tivoli in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Dailidko has surged to the top of the division since 2023, compiling seven straight wins and capturing the inaugural heavyweight title with a first-round finish of Patryk Dubiela at BRAVE CF 88. The Lithuanian has looked dominant throughout his run, but he expects a far different test this time.

“This is a sport where respect is everything,” Dailidko said. “Miha Frlic has earned his place, and I recognize the danger he brings.”

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Frlic enters with a 7-0-1 record, including a perfect 4-0 mark in BRAVE CF. The Slovenian contender has built his reputation on relentless pressure and quick finishes, most recently stopping Samuele Di Guardo in the opening round at BRAVE CF 104 to secure his title shot.

For the champion, the stakes only sharpen his focus.

“The higher the risk, the greater the reward,” Dailidko said. “These are the moments that define careers.”

With an unbeaten challenger on home soil and a champion riding a dominant streak, BRAVE CF 106’s main event stands as a pivotal clash in the promotion’s heavyweight division.